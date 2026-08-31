NurExone Biologic Inc. to Present at the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9–10, 2026, in New York City.

Yoram Drucker, Co-Founder, Chairman and Vice President of Strategic Development of NurExone, will deliver an investor presentation and participate in scheduled one-on-one meetings with investors. “As NurExone continues its preclinical development activities and preparations for potential clinical development, we are also taking steps intended to support the manufacturing and commercial capabilities that may be required for the Company’s longer-term development,” said Mr. Drucker. “We look forward to participating in the Moody Capital Solutions conference and engaging with members of the investment community. The conference will provide an opportunity to discuss the Company’s therapeutic-development activities, exosome platform and U.S. manufacturing and commercial initiatives with members of the investment community.”

Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Time: 9:10–9:30 a.m. EDT

Location: Room 1, The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E. 42nd Street, New York, NY

Presenter: Yoram Drucker, Co-Founder, Chairman and Vice President of Strategic Development

Conference Information: Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

Additional information regarding the conference is available through the conference organizer’s website at: https://moodycapital.com/conference/.

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve damage. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the Company’s roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations – United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations – Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words and phrases such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “longer-term” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company’s scheduled participation in the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference; the anticipated attendance, investor presentation and one-on-one investor meetings of Yoram Drucker; the expected content and timing of the Company’s presentation; the Company’s plans and expectations regarding preclinical and potential clinical development, manufacturing and commercial capabilities, its therapeutic pipeline, exosome platform and U.S. initiatives; the clinical potential of ExoPTEN; and the potential commercial applications of the Company’s exosome platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, including assumptions regarding: the conference proceeding as scheduled; the continued availability of the Company’s representatives to attend and participate; the accuracy of the conference schedule and information provided by the organizer; ; the Company’s presentation materials remaining accurate and consistent with the Company’s public disclosure record; the Company’s ability to continue advancing its preclinical, manufacturing, regulatory and commercial activities; the continued availability of capital, personnel, manufacturing capacity and third-party services on commercially reasonable terms; and the accuracy and continued relevance of the Company’s publicly disclosed scientific, operational and regulatory information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including, without limitation: the risk that the conference, the Company’s presentation or scheduled investor meetings are cancelled, postponed or modified; the risk that Yoram Drucker is unable to attend or present; ; the risk that the content, timing or format of the Company’s presentation is modified; early-stage development risk; the risk that preclinical results are not predictive of clinical outcomes; regulatory review and approval risks; manufacturing scale-up, technology-transfer and quality-control risks; financing and market risks; dependence on third-party collaborators, manufacturers and suppliers; intellectual-property risks; competition and technological change; the risk that the Company’s manufacturing, commercial and U.S. initiatives do not proceed as contemplated or achieve expected benefits; and the risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date hereof, actual events and results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.