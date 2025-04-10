NurExone Biologic Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a business update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2024.

The Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at www.nurexone.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Fourth Quarter Highlights and Significant Milestones

In Q4 2024, the Company achieved a significant milestone by advancing the regulatory pathway for ExoPTEN, its lead exosome-based therapy for acute Spinal Cord Injury. Building on successful preclinical advancements and productive interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“ ”), the Company is actively working to expedite the submission of an Investigational New Drug (“ ”) application. This includes refining the necessary preclinical data, addressing FDA feedback, and ensuring all regulatory requirements are met to facilitate a smooth transition into clinical trials. Supply Chain Reinforcement: The Company acquired a master cell bank, securing a reliable source of critical raw materials, strengthening its manufacturing process and supply chain in preparation for upcoming clinical studies and future patient treatments.

The Company acquired a master cell bank, securing a reliable source of critical raw materials, strengthening its manufacturing process and supply chain in preparation for upcoming clinical studies and future patient treatments. R&D Expansion: The Company continued its research and development expansion by establishing in-house laboratory and office facilities, enhancing its research capabilities. The facility has been completed and fully operational since October 2024.

The Company continued its research and development expansion by establishing in-house laboratory and office facilities, enhancing its research capabilities. The facility has been completed and fully operational since October 2024. Study of Second Indication for ExoPTEN Therapy: In Q4 2024, the Company announced results of an expanded preclinical study further demonstrating the potential of ExoPTEN for repairing optic nerve damage. This suggests a promising treatment pathway for glaucoma, the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally.

NurExone successfully raised approximately C$0.24 million in proceeds from the closing of a second tranche of a non-brokered private placement and warrant exercises, strengthening its financial position and supporting ongoing development initiatives, as follows:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone, stated: “Our progress in 2024 underscores our commitment to advancing exosome-based regenerative medicine. The groundwork laid this year, including key regulatory steps, R&D expansion, and financing activities, positions us well for the next phase of clinical development. We remain focused on bringing transformative therapies to patients.”

Eran Ovadya, CFO of NurExone, remarked: “Our strong financial management and recent capital raise of C$2.3 million have provided us with the necessary resources to advance our strategic priorities - most notably, the establishment of a U.S. production facility to accelerate our drug pipeline and preparing for an uplisting to a major U.S. exchange. With our current funding, we are well-positioned to support operations and achieve key development milestones in 2025.”

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Research and development expenses, net, were US$1.87 million in 2024, compared to US$1.54 million in 2023. For Q4-2024, expenses were US$0.63 million, compared to US$0.30 million in the previous year, reflecting increased investment in preclinical and regulatory preparations.

General and administrative expenses were US$3.14 million in 2024, compared to US$2.12 million in 2023. For Q4-2024, expenses were US$0.85 million, compared to US$0.40 million in the previous year, as the Company streamlined operations while continuing to support strategic growth.

Financial income/expenses, net, were US$0.03 million of expense in 2024, compared to US$0.02 million of income in 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, financial expenses were US$0.06 million, compared to US$0.02 million in the previous year. The change was primarily due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, and interest expenses.

Net loss for 2024 was US$5.04 million, compared to US$3.64 million in 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, net loss was US$1.55 million, compared to US$0.74 million in the previous year. The change is primarily reflecting increased R&D spending and corporate development activities.

Cash position: As of December 31, 2024, the Company had total cash and equivalents of US$0.70 million, compared to US$0.54 million as of December 31, 2023. The change is primarily attributed to capital raised through warrant exercises and private placements, offset by operational expenditures.

The Company remains in the research and development stage and has not yet commercialized any products or generated significant revenue.

Corporate Updates

Closing of April 2025 Offering

The Company is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated April 4, 2025 (the “April 4 Release”), it has received approval from the TSXV to close its non-brokered private placement (the “April 2025 Offering”) and has formally closed the April 2025 Offering effective today, raising aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,303,105 through the issuance of an aggregate of 3,543,238 Units at a price of C$0.65 per Unit. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein have the meanings attributed to them in the April 5 Release.

Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.85 per Common Share for a period of 36 months.

All securities issued under the April 2025 Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the April 2025 Offering and applicable U.S. legends.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the April 2025 Offering for working capital, ExoTop’s establishment of a U.S. production facility, and an uplisting to a major U.S. exchange, subject to requisite regulatory approval.

Engagement of POSITIVE Communications

The Company is pleased to announce that, subject to TSXV approval, it has retained the services of POSITIVE Communications (“POSITIVE”) to support the Company’s efforts to raise awareness and generate exposure for the Company and its achievements.

POSITIVE is a boutique public relations agency based in Tel Aviv, Israel. POSITIVE has been engaged for an initial six month term for a monthly fee of NIS 15,000, plus VAT.

Either party has the right to terminate the agreement upon providing 30-days’ notice POSITIVE does not currently have a direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company. While POSITIVE has no intention of acquiring any additional securities of the Company at this time, it may do so in the future in compliance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

Outlook for 2025

NurExone remains focused on advancing its exosome-based therapy pipeline, with key priorities including the completion of IND-enabling studies, engagement with regulatory agencies, and the initiation of first-in-human clinical trials. The Company is also working towards establishment of a U.S. footprint with GMP-compliant, fully characterized production, and exploring strategic partnerships to accelerate commercialization efforts.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar markets i . Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

