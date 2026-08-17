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Press Releases

Nuo Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

August 17, 2026 | 
6 min read

Differentiated Autologous PRP Remains Well-Positioned for Attractive Long-Term Growth

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: AURX) (“Nuo”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and marketing regenerative therapies for chronic wound care, announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 and provided an operational and business update.

Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Financial Summary

  • Total revenues of approximately $1.77 million and $3.07 million for the second quarter 2026 and first half of 2026, respectively, were each up in excess of 150% versus the comparable 2025 periods
  • Total 2Q product revenues increased 38% sequentially versus 1Q 2026 with Aurix branded product revenues increasing in excess of 30% sequentially
  • Second quarter net operating loss of approximately $167,000 improved by approximately $280,000 compared to the first quarter of 2026
  • Amended and restated loan agreement with an interim funding of $675,000 and with $325,000 remaining available under commitments totaling $2 million

Operational and Business Update

  • Market continues to respond positively to absolute and relative improvement in Medicare related reimbursement for Aurix and a vastly changed overall reimbursement landscape
  • Proposed Medicare PFS and OPPS reimbursement rules issued in July for January 1, 2027 effectiveness, if finalized as proposed, would support stable or increasing Medicare payment amounts for autologous PRP therapies

“Market dynamics continue to support attractive growth opportunities for the Aurix brand and, by extension, Smith+Nephew’s private label offering. We remain two months shy of the one-year anniversary of Smith+Nephew’s market entry and the initial availability of their private label brand as another differentiated autologous therapy and are pleased to report that the arrangement continues to perform positively,” commented David Jorden, Nuo’s Chief Executive and Financial Officer. “We recently confirmed the achievement of a reimbursement fee milestone contained in last year’s distribution agreement and anticipate receiving that payment this quarter”.

“We amended January’s loan agreement in May with additional capital made available via an interim funding and have the company option to increase total borrowings under the agreement on September 30, 2026. The loan remains designed to provide working capital as we invest in growth and move closer to breakeven operations”.

About Nuo Therapeutics

Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and marketing regenerative therapies for chronic wound care. Nuo’s Aurix System is a biodynamic hematogel that harnesses a patient’s innate regenerative abilities for the management of a variety of wounds.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Nuo’s anticipated growth opportunities and market positioning, expectations regarding Medicare reimbursement changes and their impact on demand for Aurix products, future receipt of milestone payments, and movement toward breakeven operations. Forward-looking statements may include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and may include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to Nuo’s management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Nuo’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Nuo’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Nuo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise publicly these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:
David Jorden
djorden@nuot.com

NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30,
2026		  December 31,
2025		 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash $449,325  $548,946 
Accounts receivable, net  1,167,571   561,667 
Inventory, net  269,518   213,761 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  107,021   55,509 
Total current assets  1,993,435   1,379,883 
         
Property and equipment, net  571,735   366,315 
Operating lease right of use assets  61,120   99,464 
Total assets $2,626,290  $1,845,662 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $563,100  $436,083 
Accrued expenses  619,046   493,792 
Deferred revenue  311,765   300,000 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  60,090   76,410 
Total current liabilities  1,554,001   1,306,285 
         
Deferred revenue – long term  857,353   975,000 
Notes payable  1,436,250   300,000 
Note payable – related party  314,000   200,000 
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities  -   20,936 
Total liabilities  4,161,604   2,802,221 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders' deficit        
Common stock; $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 48,418,524 and 48,179,039 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  4,842   4,818 
Additional paid-in capital  34,128,073   33,810,785 
Accumulated deficit  (35,668,229)  (34,772,162)
Total stockholders' deficit  (1,535,314)  (956,559)
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $2,626,290  $1,845,662 


NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three
Months
ended
June 30,
2026		  Three
Months
ended
June 30,
2025		 
Revenue        
Product sales $1,691,045  $625,202 
Distribution fee revenue  77,941   75,000 
Total revenue  1,768,986   700,202 
         
Costs of sales  598,959   159,350 
Gross profit  1,170,027   540,852 
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative  1,336,579   1,192,874 
Total operating expenses  1,336,579   1,192,874 
         
Loss from operations  (166,552)  (652,022)
         
Other income (expense)        
Interest income (expense), net  (114,066)  1,153 
Other income  3,017   1,180 
Total other income (expenses)  (111,049)  2,333 
         
Net loss $(277,601) $(649,689)
         
Loss per common share     
Basic and diluted $(0.01) $(0.01)
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding     
Basic and diluted  48,407,917   46,823,111 


NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Six Months
ended
June 30,
2026		  Six Months
ended
June 30,
2025		 
Revenue        
Product sales $2,915,219  $1,109,583 
Distribution fee revenue  155,882   75,000 
Total revenue  3,071,101   1,184,583 
         
Costs of sales  1,051,347   280,371 
Gross profit  2,019,754   904,212 
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative  2,632,772   2,301,381 
Total operating expenses  2,632,772   2,301,381 
         
Loss from operations  (613,018)  (1,397,169)
         
Other income (expense)        
Interest income (expense), net  (289,348)  (442)
Other income  6,299   1,794 
Total other income (expenses)  (283,049)  1,352 
         
Net loss $(896,067) $(1,395,817)
         
Loss per common share     
Basic and diluted $(0.02) $(0.03)
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding     
Basic and diluted  48,346,949   46,819,632 



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