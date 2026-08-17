Nuo Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Differentiated Autologous PRP Remains Well-Positioned for Attractive Long-Term Growth

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: AURX) (“Nuo”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and marketing regenerative therapies for chronic wound care, announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 and provided an operational and business update.

Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Financial Summary

Total revenues of approximately $1.77 million and $3.07 million for the second quarter 2026 and first half of 2026, respectively, were each up in excess of 150% versus the comparable 2025 periods

Total 2Q product revenues increased 38% sequentially versus 1Q 2026 with Aurix branded product revenues increasing in excess of 30% sequentially

Second quarter net operating loss of approximately $167,000 improved by approximately $280,000 compared to the first quarter of 2026

Amended and restated loan agreement with an interim funding of $675,000 and with $325,000 remaining available under commitments totaling $2 million

Operational and Business Update

Market continues to respond positively to absolute and relative improvement in Medicare related reimbursement for Aurix and a vastly changed overall reimbursement landscape

Proposed Medicare PFS and OPPS reimbursement rules issued in July for January 1, 2027 effectiveness, if finalized as proposed, would support stable or increasing Medicare payment amounts for autologous PRP therapies

“Market dynamics continue to support attractive growth opportunities for the Aurix brand and, by extension, Smith+Nephew’s private label offering. We remain two months shy of the one-year anniversary of Smith+Nephew’s market entry and the initial availability of their private label brand as another differentiated autologous therapy and are pleased to report that the arrangement continues to perform positively,” commented David Jorden, Nuo’s Chief Executive and Financial Officer. “We recently confirmed the achievement of a reimbursement fee milestone contained in last year’s distribution agreement and anticipate receiving that payment this quarter”.

“We amended January’s loan agreement in May with additional capital made available via an interim funding and have the company option to increase total borrowings under the agreement on September 30, 2026. The loan remains designed to provide working capital as we invest in growth and move closer to breakeven operations”.

About Nuo Therapeutics

Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and marketing regenerative therapies for chronic wound care. Nuo’s Aurix System is a biodynamic hematogel that harnesses a patient’s innate regenerative abilities for the management of a variety of wounds.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Nuo’s anticipated growth opportunities and market positioning, expectations regarding Medicare reimbursement changes and their impact on demand for Aurix products, future receipt of milestone payments, and movement toward breakeven operations. Forward-looking statements may include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and may include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to Nuo’s management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Nuo’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Nuo’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Nuo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise publicly these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

David Jorden

djorden@nuot.com

NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 449,325 $ 548,946 Accounts receivable, net 1,167,571 561,667 Inventory, net 269,518 213,761 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,021 55,509 Total current assets 1,993,435 1,379,883 Property and equipment, net 571,735 366,315 Operating lease right of use assets 61,120 99,464 Total assets $ 2,626,290 $ 1,845,662 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 563,100 $ 436,083 Accrued expenses 619,046 493,792 Deferred revenue 311,765 300,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 60,090 76,410 Total current liabilities 1,554,001 1,306,285 Deferred revenue – long term 857,353 975,000 Notes payable 1,436,250 300,000 Note payable – related party 314,000 200,000 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities - 20,936 Total liabilities 4,161,604 2,802,221 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit Common stock; $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 48,418,524 and 48,179,039 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 4,842 4,818 Additional paid-in capital 34,128,073 33,810,785 Accumulated deficit (35,668,229 ) (34,772,162 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,535,314 ) (956,559 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,626,290 $ 1,845,662





NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three

Months

ended

June 30,

2026 Three

Months

ended

June 30,

2025 Revenue Product sales $ 1,691,045 $ 625,202 Distribution fee revenue 77,941 75,000 Total revenue 1,768,986 700,202 Costs of sales 598,959 159,350 Gross profit 1,170,027 540,852 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,336,579 1,192,874 Total operating expenses 1,336,579 1,192,874 Loss from operations (166,552 ) (652,022 ) Other income (expense) Interest income (expense), net (114,066 ) 1,153 Other income 3,017 1,180 Total other income (expenses) (111,049 ) 2,333 Net loss $ (277,601 ) $ (649,689 ) Loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 48,407,917 46,823,111





NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Six Months

ended

June 30,

2026 Six Months

ended

June 30,

2025 Revenue Product sales $ 2,915,219 $ 1,109,583 Distribution fee revenue 155,882 75,000 Total revenue 3,071,101 1,184,583 Costs of sales 1,051,347 280,371 Gross profit 2,019,754 904,212 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 2,632,772 2,301,381 Total operating expenses 2,632,772 2,301,381 Loss from operations (613,018 ) (1,397,169 ) Other income (expense) Interest income (expense), net (289,348 ) (442 ) Other income 6,299 1,794 Total other income (expenses) (283,049 ) 1,352 Net loss $ (896,067 ) $ (1,395,817 ) Loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 48,346,949 46,819,632



