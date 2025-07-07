Nuevocor Strengthens Board with Appointment of Thierry Abribat

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuevocor, a Singapore-headquartered biotechnology company developing cures for cardiomyopathies driven by aberrant mechanobiology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Thierry Abribat to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Thierry Abribat is a seasoned biotech executive and serial entrepreneur with a proven track record of founding, leading, and successfully exiting three biotechnology companies, each focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs. He most recently orchestrated the $1 billion acquisition of Amolyt Pharma by AstraZeneca, underscoring his ability to scale and strategically position biotech companies for high-value exits. His other ventures include Alizé Pharma, acquired by Millendo Therapeutics in 2017 and Alizé Pharma 2, acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in 2016. Dr. Abribat also held senior leadership roles in drug development, business development, and general management. He served as Chief Scientific Officer at Theratechnologies and as Chief Operating Officer at OPi SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, which was acquired by EUSA Pharma in 2007. Dr. Abribat holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and a PhD in neuroendocrinology from the National Polytechnic Institute of Toulouse.

"I am excited to join Nuevocor at such a pivotal time in its journey toward becoming a clinical-stage company. Nuevocor's innovative mechanobiology-based approach has the potential to transform treatment for patients suffering from devastating genetic cardiomyopathies. I look forward to supporting the team as part of this Europe-Singapore partnership, as they advance this groundbreaking science into the clinic," said Dr. Thierry Abribat.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Thierry Abribat to Nuevocor's Board of Directors. Thierry is a highly accomplished biotech entrepreneur with a remarkable track record of building and scaling companies, and translating science into successful therapeutics. As we transition to a clinical-stage company and expand our presence in Europe, his strategic insights, deep operational expertise, and solution-oriented leadership will be invaluable. It's a privilege for us to work alongside him in advancing a potentially transformative therapy for patients suffering from debilitating cardiomyopathies," said Dr. Andreas Wallnöfer, Chairman of the Board.

About NVC-001

NVC-001 is a first-in-class, AAV-based gene therapy for the treatment of LMNA-related dilated cardiomyopathy (LMNA DCM), one of the most aggressive forms of DCM with a rapid progression toward end-stage heart failure and malignant ventricular arrhythmias associated with increased risk of sudden cardiac death. NVC-001 is designed to reduce forces to the nucleus to restore nuclear envelope integrity, a hallmark of LMNA DCM, and treat disease. In preclinical studies, treatment with NVC-001 demonstrated significant benefits, including survival and cardiac function. Nuevocor plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in early 2026, with sites in the U.S. and Europe.

About Nuevocor

Nuevocor is biotechnology company developing novel therapies for genetic cardiomyopathies driven by aberrant mechanobiology, headquartered in Singapore with an office in the U.S. and expansion to Europe. Our unique approach, enabled by our proprietary PrOSIA mechanobiology platform, surpasses the limitations of traditional gene replacement therapy – which treats individual gene mutations – to treating defects in shared disease pathways across multiple cardiomyopathies by addressing the functional root cause of disease. Nuevocor is first-in-disease by addressing genetic cardiomyopathies that are not amendable to gene replacement therapy and have no effective treatment options. (www.nuevocor.com)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuevocor-strengthens-board-with-appointment-of-thierry-abribat-302498560.html

SOURCE Nuevocor