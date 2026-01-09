NTx Bio Appoints Dr. Joan Haab as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Haab will guide the next phase of growth for NTx Bio as it works to accelerate clinical-grade manufacturing

RIO RANCHO, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTx Bio, a leader in next-generation biomanufacturing technologies, today announced that Joan Haab, Ph.D., has been appointed as CEO by the Company Board of Directors. Dr. Haab previously served as Chief Operating Officer, and succeeds Jamie Coffin, Ph.D., who stepped down as CEO to focus on personal matters.

“It is a profound honor to take on the role of CEO,” said Dr. Joan Haab. “RNA is changing what medicine can do. It allows drugs to be programmed like software, enabling treatments for rare genetic diseases, personalized cancer therapies, and faster responses to emerging health threats. NTx's advanced manufacturing NTxscribe system revolutionizes how RNA medicines are made. We provide compact, on-demand manufacturing systems that can be deployed closer to where patients are treated. This distributed model reduces reliance on non-domestic supply chains, limits single points of failure, and strengthens U.S. manufacturing resilience for critical therapeutics.”

As Dr. Haab takes the helm as CEO, NTx Bio is focused on the next phase of commercialization and preparing to launch the GMP NTxscribe for clinical use. Dr. Haab’s extensive experience in both advanced therapeutics and medical devices will be invaluable as the company prepares to address the unmet need in the clinical market. NTx supports domestic production of key biomaterial precursors, helping ensure reliable access to the enzymes and components required to manufacture RNA medicines at scale without the current dependence on imported materials.

“Our upcoming Series C investment round will fund the development work required to transform NTxscribe from an RUO research platform into a fully compliant, end-to-end, clinical grade biomanufacturing system,” Haab continued. “This capability to produce therapies at or near the point of care will redefine the future of medicine.”

