NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of FDA Labeling Review Letter for Preservative-Free Ketamine

In advance of November 10, 2026, GDUFA goal date, all requested changes were classified as “MINOR.”

NRx was requested to prepare and submit labels with the proprietary name currently under review by FDA.

NRx is currently completing final manufacturing Process Validation Runs to comply with product launch requirements.





WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP, “NRx” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on neuroplastic therapies for depression, PTSD, and related conditions, today announces the receipt of a “DISCIPLINE REVIEW LETTER” from the US Food and Drug Administration requesting “MINOR” changes to the submitted label for NRx’s Preservative-Free Ketamine product. The letter requests that the Company submits sample labeling with the proposed proprietary product name currently under review in advance of the November 10, 2026, Abbreviated New Drug Application GDUFA goal date.

“We at NRx deeply appreciate the engagement of the FDA Office of Generic Drugs and their focus on completing review of our product by the GDUFA goal date,” said Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “The supply of ketamine in the United States has been primarily from overseas manufacture and American hospitals and doctors have been plagued by repeated shortages of this critically important drug. We look forward to demonstrating that manufacture of drugs such as this can successfully be re-shored to the United States. We believe that making a preservative-free preparation of ketamine is important for patients and appreciate the willingness of FDA to work with us on an appropriate product name.”

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA receptor platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

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