Novotech Partners with Wonju Severance Christian Hospital to Drive Clinical Research Excellence in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novotech, a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech and small to mid-size pharma companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Wonju Severance Christian Hospital. The partnership between Wonju Severance Christian Hospital, located in Gangwon province of South Korea and Novotech marks the beginning of a new strategic collaboration focused on enhancing clinical research and medical innovation.





The partnership brings together Novotech’s global expertise in clinical trial management and Wonju Severance Christian Hospital’s outstanding research capabilities. The two organizations aim to enhance the quality of clinical trials and contributing to the development of cutting-edge therapeutics and improving patient care in the region.

At the signing ceremony, Prof. Young Uh, President of Wonju Severance Christian Hospital, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “I am pleased to establish our first official partnership agreement with a globally reputable CRO like Novotech. Our hospital, the largest hospital-beds in the Gangwon region of South Korea provides great infrastructure of medical care, attracting patients from across the region. We are excited to work together with Novotech to further elevate our research and clinical services.” said Prof. Uh.

Dr. Yooni Kim, Managing Director Asia-Pacific at Novotech, highlighted the importance of strong collaboration in clinical research. “Collaboration with outstanding investigators is vital to the success of clinical trials. We look forward to working with the talented research team at Wonju Severance Christian Hospital to drive global clinical trials. We also hope this partnership will help extend clinical trial opportunities to a good-quality hospital beyond Seoul to other regions, contributing positively to local communities for patients.”

Through the strategic alliance, Novotech and Wonju Severance Christian Hospital aim to set new leverage their combined expertise to set new standards in clinical trials and medical services. The partnership will foster innovation and support Korea’s aspiration to lead the globalization of its medical industry.

