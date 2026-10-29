Novo to present new liver data across Wegovy 2.4 mg and investigational efruxifermin at The Liver Meeting® (AASLD) 2026

The PLATINUM-Truveta retrospective cohort analysis compared the effectiveness of semaglutide 2.4 mg and resmetirom on liver enzymes and cardiometabolic markers in people with MASH

New post hoc data from ESSENCE examines changes in liver related parameters with semaglutide 2.4 mg vs placebo in people with MASH and a BMI below 27 kg/m²

Four posters, including one oral presentation, on investigational efruxifermin research and new analyses from the phase 2b SYMMETRY trial in compensated MASH cirrhosis

PLAINSBORO, N.J. and BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced that 12 new abstracts on semaglutide real-world and clinical data will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases congress, The Liver Meeting® 2026, from November 5-9 in Denver, Colorado.

"MASH often goes unrecognized and undiagnosed, allowing liver damage to progress over time. Earlier diagnosis and treatment are needed," said Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and executive vice president, Research & Development at Novo. "The data we are presenting at AASLD include results from real-world studies of semaglutide 2.4 mg and post hoc analyses of people with MASH without obesity as well as studies investigating efruxifermin, which all deepen our understanding of MASH within our portfolio."

Key Presentations:

PLATINUM-Truveta study was a retrospective cohort analysis using de-identified electronic health records that compared the effectiveness of semaglutide 2.4 mg and resmetirom on liver enzymes and cardiometabolic markers in patients with MASH treated in routine clinical practice. This study assessed changes in liver enzymes, body weight, HbA 1c , and other cardiometabolic measures at three and six-month timepoints. Full findings will be presented during a poster session on Friday, November 6, from 13:00–14:00. The study was selected as a Poster of Distinction, a designation given to the top 10% of submitted posters.1

Additional presentations include a real-world retrospective analysis from the RHODIUM-2 study, examining changes in liver enzymes and cardiometabolic markers among patients with MASH who initiated semaglutide 2.4 mg compared with those who did not.2 Other research will explore healthcare resource use in MASLD and ALD, and awareness and perceptions of MASLD and MASH among healthcare professionals and people at risk for or living with these conditions.3–6

Real-world study data can provide valuable insights into how treatments work outside of controlled clinical trial settings. Real-world data analyses also have several limitations; while associations can be demonstrated, causal relationships cannot be definitively established. Results may reflect potential unmeasured confounding, the relatively recent approval of both treatments limited follow-up duration, and electronic medical record data may be subject to coding inaccuracies.

Also being presented are clinical trial data from a post hoc analysis of the phase 3 ESSENCE trial in people with a BMI below 27 and research examining the burden of MASH.7 An oral presentation will take place on Sunday, November 8, from 11:45–12:00.

Exploratory post hoc analyses are hypothesis generating, and further work investigating the clinical validity of these results would be of value.

The research to be presented at The Liver Meeting® 2026 reflects Novo's leadership in advancing the understanding of optimal screening, diagnosis, and management of MASH and other serious chronic conditions.

Summary of presentations



Accepted data at The Liver Meeting® 2026 include the following poster and oral presentations. Accepted abstracts include preliminary data that may be subject to change in the final published manuscripts. Dates and times of the presentations can be found on the AASLD website.

AASLD poster and oral sessions



Semaglutide 2.4 mg

Real-world comparative effectiveness of semaglutide versus resmetirom on liver enzymes and cardiometabolic markers in patients with MASH. Poster presentation 2461, Friday, November 6, 13:00–14:00

Semaglutide 2.4 mg and the changes in liver enzymes and cardiometabolic markers in patients with MASH: a descriptive real-world data study. Poster presentation 2473, Friday, November 6, 13:00–14:00

Semaglutide improves liver health in non-obese participants with MASH: a post hoc analysis from the phase 3 ESSENCE trial. Oral presentation 0072, Sunday, November 8, 11:45–12:00

Cross-product (investigational)

Effects of zalfermin, cagrilintide, and semaglutide on non-invasive fibrosis biomarkers in alcohol-related liver disease: a phase 2 randomized trial. Oral presentation 0087, Sunday, November 8, 11:00–11:15

MASH disease-area sessions

ACT on MASH – US Data: a survey of awareness, understanding, and perceptions of MASLD and MASH among healthcare professionals. Poster presentation 2526, Friday, November 6, 13:00–14:00

ACT on MASH – US Data: a survey of awareness, understanding, and perceptions of MASLD and MASH among people living with MASLD/MASH or at risk for MASH. Poster presentation 2556, Friday, November 6, 13:00–14:00

The economic burden of patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis stratified by baseline and changes in FIB-4 index. Poster presentation 2631, Friday, November 6, 13:00–14:00

The impact of cardiometabolic risk factors on health care resource use in adult patients living with steatotic liver disease. Poster presentation 2163, Friday, November 6, 13:00–14:00

Efruxifermin (investigational)

The FGF21 analog EFX regulates intercellular fibrogenic signaling by disrupting hepatocyte to stellate cell transfer of dysfunctional mitochondria. Poster presentation 3360, Saturday, November 7, 13:00–14:00

Efruxifermin improved fibrosis in participants with MASH cirrhosis and multiple cardiometabolic comorbidities: a post hoc analysis of the SYMMETRY Phase 2b trial. Poster presentation 3548, Saturday, November 7, 13:00–14:00

Efruxifermin drives multidimensional histologic improvement in compensated cirrhosis: an AI-based analysis from the SYMMETRY randomized controlled trial. Oral presentation 0066, Sunday, November 8, 14:30–14:45

Multi-omic dissection of the direct mechanism of action of efruxifermin-mediated reversal of lipotoxicity in primary human hepatocyte. Poster presentation 3544, Saturday, November 7, 13:00–14:00

About PLATINUM-Truveta



PLATINUM-Truveta was an observational, retrospective cohort study that used de-identified electronic medical record data from the Truveta database across 30 US health systems from June 2021 through March 2026. Adults with MASH who initiated semaglutide 2.4 mg (n=2,873) or resmetirom (n=2,285) were included. Changes from baseline in ALT, AST, body weight, HbA 1c , platelets, triglycerides, HDL, and LDL were assessed at three and six months. Patients with prior use of semaglutide or resmetirom, cirrhosis or other chronic liver diseases were excluded, and treatment persistence was required at each time point. To reduce confounding, generalized estimating equations with inverse probability of treatment weighting were applied.1

About RHODIUM-2



RHODIUM-2 was an observational, retrospective study that used de-identified electronic medical record data from the Truveta database across 30 US health systems from June 2021 through March 2026. Adults with MASH were grouped according to whether they initiated semaglutide 2.4 mg (n=2,479) or did not initiate semaglutide (n=70,702). Changes from baseline in ALT, AST, body weight, HbA 1c , and other cardiometabolic measures were assessed at 3, 6, and 12 months. Patients with cirrhosis or other liver disease etiologies and those treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists or resmetirom within six months before start of first treatment were excluded. To control for confounding, generalized estimating equations to account for within patient correlation, and inverse probability of treatment weighting was applied.2

About the ESSENCE trial



ESSENCE is an ongoing phase 3 trial evaluating the effect of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg in adults with MASH with moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis (stage F2 or F3†). It is a two-part trial in which 1,197 participants were randomized 2:1 to receive semaglutide 2.4 mg or placebo, on top of standard of care, for 240 weeks.8

In part 1, the objective was to demonstrate that treatment with semaglutide 2.4 mg improves liver histology at 72 weeks compared with placebo, based on biopsy sampling from the first 800 randomized patients. In part 2, which is ongoing, the primary objective is to demonstrate that treatment with semaglutide 2.4 mg lowers the risk of liver-related clinical events compared to placebo in adults with MASH and moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis at 240 weeks.9

About metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)



MASH is a serious, progressive, metabolic disease affecting the liver, which can be fatal if not managed properly.10 More than 250 million people live with MASH,11 and the number of individuals in advanced stages of the disease is expected to increase over 160% from 2015 to 2030.12 Of those living with overweight or obesity, more than one in three also have MASH.13 And of those currently living with MASH, more than 40% have type 2 diabetes, and more than 8 in 10 also live with obesity.14 People living with MASH often have many other health-related comorbidities,15 such as cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in people with MASH.16,17

MASH is largely a silent disease due to few and unspecific symptoms in its early stages,10 where nearly 90% of people with MASH remain undiagnosed.17 Once MASH progresses to late stages, there is increased mortality and morbidity, including potential for cirrhosis, liver cancer, and need for liver transplant.18,19

About semaglutide 2.4 mg in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)



Semaglutide 2.4 mg is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) FDA-approved under accelerated approval to treat adults with MASH with moderate-to-advanced liver scarring (fibrosis), but not with cirrhosis of the liver, in conjunction with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.20 This accelerated approval is based on improvement of MASH and liver scarring (fibrosis).20 Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon the verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.20 Novo is investigating semaglutide 2.4 mg in the ongoing ESSENCE phase 3 trial, evaluating the effect of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg in adults with MASH with moderate-to-advanced liver scarring (fibrosis) (consistent with stage F2 or F3†).20

It is important to note that semaglutide 2.4 mg injection has a Boxed Warning for possible thyroid tumors, including cancer, and should not be used in those with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 (MEN 2). The most common side effects of semaglutide include: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, changes in skin sensations, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and hair loss.20

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 67,000 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programs and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. In the United States, Novo has a 40-year presence, is headquartered in New Jersey and employs approximately 10,000 people. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and novonordisk-us.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

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© 2026 Novo Nordisk All rights reserved. US2600012 October 2026

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References

Arora P, Shi D, Aly A, et al. Real-world comparative effectiveness of semaglutide versus resmetirom on liver enzymes and cardiometabolic markers in patients with MASH. Presented at The Liver Meeting® 2026; November 6, 2026; Denver, CO. Abstract 2461. Albarmawi H, Aly A, Brown K, et al. Semaglutide 2.4 mg and the changes in liver enzymes and cardiometabolic markers in patients with MASH: a descriptive real-world data study. Presented at The Liver Meeting® 2026; November 6, 2026; Denver, CO. Abstract 2473. Albarmawi H, Eklöf N, Jara M, et al. ACT on MASH – US Data: a survey of awareness, understanding, and perceptions of MASLD and MASH among healthcare professionals. Presented at The Liver Meeting® 2026; November 6, 2026; Denver, CO. Abstract 2526. Albarmawi H, Eklöf N, Jara M, et al. ACT on MASH – US Data: a survey of awareness, understanding, and perceptions of MASLD and MASH among people living with MASLD/MASH or at risk for MASH. Presented at The Liver Meeting® 2026; November 6, 2026; Denver, CO. Abstract 2556. Aly A, Shi D, Quintero A, et al. The economic burden of patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis stratified by baseline and changes in FIB-4 index. Presented at The Liver Meeting® 2026; November 6, 2026; Denver, CO. Abstract 2631. Zhang G, Aly A, Quintero A, et al. The impact of cardiometabolic risk factors on health care resource use in adult patients living with steatotic liver disease. Presented at The Liver Meeting® 2026; November 6, 2026; Denver, CO. Abstract 2163. Schattenberg JM, Armstrong MJ, Bakulin I, et al. Semaglutide improves liver health in non-obese participants with MASH: a post hoc analysis from the phase 3 ESSENCE trial. Presented at The Liver Meeting® 2026; November 8, 2026; Denver, CO. Abstract 0072. Sanyal AJ, Newsome PN, Kliers I, et al. Phase 3 trial of semaglutide in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. N Engl J Med. 2025;392(21):2089-2099. Newsome PN, Sanyal AJ, Engebretsen KA, et al. Semaglutide 2.4 mg in participants with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis: baseline characteristics and design of the phase 3 ESSENCE trial. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2024;60(11-12):1525-1533. Allen AM, Charlton M, Cusi K, et al. Guideline-based management of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease in the primary care setting. Postgrad Med. 2024;136(3):229-245. Younossi ZM, Golabi P, Paik JM, Henry A, Van Dongen C, Henry L. The global epidemiology of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a systematic review. Hepatology. 2023;77(4):1335-1347. Estes C, Razavi H, Loomba R, Younossi Z, Sanyal AJ. Modeling the epidemic of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease demonstrates an exponential increase in burden of disease. Hepatology. 2018;67(1):123-133. Quek J, Chan KE, Wong ZY, et al. Global prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis in the overweight and obese population: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2023;8(1):20-30. Miao L, Targher G, Byrne CD, Cao Y-Y, Zheng M-H. Current status and future trends of the global burden of MASLD. Trends Endocrinol Metab. 2024;35:697-707. Muthiah MD, Cheng Han N, Sanyal AJ. A clinical overview of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a guide to diagnosis, the clinical features, and complications—What the non-specialist needs to know. Diabetes Obes Metab. 2022;24(Suppl 2):3-14. Vanni E, Marengo A, Mezzabotta L, Bugianesi E. Systemic complications of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: when the liver is not an innocent bystander. Semin Liver Dis. 2015;35(3):236-249. Schattenberg JM, Lazarus JV, Newsome PN, et al. Disease burden and economic impact of diagnosed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis in five European countries in 2018: a cost-of-illness analysis. Liver Int. 2021;41(6):1227-1242. Ekstedt M, Hagström H, Nasr P, et al. Fibrosis stage is the strongest predictor for disease-specific mortality in NAFLD after up to 33 years of follow-up. Hepatology. 2015;61(5):1547-1554. Kugelmas M, Noureddin M, Gunn N, et al. The use of current knowledge and non-invasive testing modalities for predicting at-risk non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and assessing fibrosis. Liver Int. 2023;43(5):964-974. Wegovy® [package insert]. Plainsboro, NJ: Novo Nordisk Inc.

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