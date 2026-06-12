Novo Nordisk: Wegovy® pill (semaglutide tablets) becomes first daily GLP-1 weight-loss pill approved in the UK

Approval is based on results from the OASIS 4 trial, which investigated semaglutide tablets 25 mg in adults living with obesity and overweight versus placebo in addition to diet and exercise

Semaglutide tablets will be available as a once-daily treatment, an alternative to weekly injections for adults living with obesity or overweight with a weight-related condition, alongside diet and exercise

After this approval from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Novo Nordisk anticipates Wegovy® pill will be available via private prescription within weeks

Bagsværd, Denmark, 11 June 2026 – Wegovy® pill, the new daily weight management tablet, has been approved in the UK as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, offering a first-of-its-kind alternative to injectable treatments for adults.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Wegovy® pill (semaglutide tablets), an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist licensed for weight management in adults living with obesity (initial Body Mass Index (BMI) ≥30 kg/m2), or overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m2 to <30 kg/m2), with at least one weight-related condition.

The MHRA approval is based on data from the OASIS 4 phase 3 clinical trial. When evaluating the effect of treatment regardless of adherence, adults with obesity receiving semaglutide tablets 25 mg achieved ~14% (13.6%) weight loss vs ~2% (2.4%) with placebo after 64 weeks, in addition to lifestyle modifications. Results showed that if all participants adhered to treatment, semaglutide 25 mg achieved weight loss of ~17% (16.6%) vs ~3% (2.7%) placebo after 64 weeks.

The study evaluated semaglutide tablets 25 mg in 307 adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition, without diabetes. In the study, the most commonly reported side effects were gastrointestinal, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, reported by 74.0% participants in the oral semaglutide group and by 42.2% in the placebo group, respectively. These side effects were generally mild to moderate and transient. In OASIS 4, adverse events leading to treatment discontinuation occurred in ~7% (6.9%) of participants receiving oral semaglutide, which is consistent with rates observed in trials of injectable semaglutide.

“This marks an important milestone for obesity care in the UK,” said Sebnem Avsar Tuna, general manager at Novo Nordisk UK. “For the first time, people living with obesity have access to a GLP-1 treatment in a daily pill, allowing them the choice and flexibility of oral treatment to support their long-term weight management.”

Professor Naveed Sattar, Professor of Cardiometabolic Medicine at the School of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Health at the University of Glasgow, said: "The approval of the once-daily oral form of Wegovy® (semaglutide) is welcome news for people living with obesity, particularly those who would prefer not to use injections. Expanding the range of effective treatments is important in helping people sustainably reduce caloric intakes within an increasingly obesogenic environment. With obesity rates in the UK now at very high levels, and associated with substantial multimorbidity, additional treatment options for sustained weight loss are greatly needed.”

“This is a landmark approval, making the UK the first country in Europe to approve Wegovy® pill,” said Emil Kongshøj Larsen, executive vice president, International Operations, Novo Nordisk. “Today, around 15 million people in the UK are living with obesity, yet only a small proportion of them have access to treatment, and we hope this approval supports increasing access to obesity care in the UK. With the introduction of this option for weight management, we have an opportunity to support many more eligible patients. Most importantly, this gives patients another option — one that may fit their lives and help them reach their health goals.”

Novo Nordisk has previously announced plans to launch Wegovy® pill in select markets in the second half of 2026. The MHRA is the third regulatory authority to license the medicine, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United Arab Emirates, Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE).

OASIS 4 results

The OASIS 4 trial included two pre-specified analyses: an on-treatment analysis assessing outcomes if all participants remained on treatment, and a treatment policy analysis reflecting outcomes regardless of treatment discontinuation.

About obesity

Obesity is a complex, chronic disease affecting around 15 million people in the UK, with 71% of adults in the UK projected to be living with obesity or overweight by 2040. The condition requires long-term management. Treatment options should be individualised, with decisions about pharmacotherapy made jointly by healthcare professionals and patients.

About the OASIS 4 trial

OASIS 4 was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of semaglutide 25mg tablets in adults with obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m²) or overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbidity, without type 2 diabetes. The trial had two co‑primary endpoints: change in body weight (%) and the proportion achieving ≥5% weight loss at week 64. 307 participants were randomised 2:1 to receive semaglutide 25mg tablets or placebo once daily for 64 weeks in addition to lifestyle interventions. All participants received advice on diet and physical activity, including a daily 500 kcal deficit and a structured exercise regimen. The safety and tolerability profile for semaglutide 25 mg tablets in OASIS 4 was consistent with that observed for semaglutide injection. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal, and the majority were mild to moderate and diminished over time, consistent with the GLP-1 receptor agonist class.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company with a heritage of more than 100 years in diabetes care. Building on this foundation, our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases — from diabetes and obesity to rare blood and endocrine disorders — by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. We are committed to long-term, responsible business practices that deliver financial, social and environmental value. Headquartered in Denmark and operating in around 80 countries, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 67,900 people and markets products in roughly 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

usmediarelations@novonordisk.com



Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com



Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com



Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com









Attachment