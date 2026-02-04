Novo Nordisk initiates 2026 share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 February 2026 –The execution of Novo Nordisk A/S’ overall share repurchase programme for 2026 of up to DKK 15 billion will be initiated on 4 February 2026. As part of this, Novo Nordisk A/S today initiates a new share repurchase programme for an amount up to DKK 3.8 billion, to be executed during the trading period 4 February 2026 through 4 May 2026. The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. A maximum of 400,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.10 in total can be bought during the trading period.

At the Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2025, an authorisation valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2026 allowing the Company to repurchase own shares was granted. Continuation of the share repurchase programme beyond 26 March 2026 is conditional upon an authorisation to repurchase own shares being granted at the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The programme will be conducted in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).

Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, will be acting as lead manager on the programme.

Company announcement No 06 / 2026

