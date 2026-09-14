Novo Nordisk enters next chapter to bring better health to more people, supported by ‘Novo’ rebrand and updated corporate culture

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 September 2026 – Novo Nordisk marked the beginning of its next chapter today by unveiling a rebrand centred on ‘Lasting Health Starts Now’, and the single ‘Novo’ name, and by updating its culture with ‘The Novo Way’ that will enable the company to move ahead with greater focus, speed and impact. Together, the rebrand and ‘The Novo Way’ are part of how the company will deliver on its business objectives and its ambition to bring better health to many more people.

“People have always been at the centre of Novo’s science. We have transformed major areas of healthcare, such as obesity and diabetes, by bringing innovation to conditions that affect millions of lives. But the unmet need remains vast, and at the same time, people's expectations of healthcare are changing,” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO, Novo. “Healthcare must become more responsive, relevant and easier to fit into everyday life. Our brand and culture are strategically important and will enhance how we operate and compete, but the reason we exist will not change. We remain true to our purpose of changing people’s lives and are ambitious about our future to help them have lasting health, starting right now."

The rebrand

‘Lasting Health Starts Now’ is at the centre of the rebrand and is based on the idea that lasting health begins today, not someday, through progress people can see and feel day by day. The rebrand will give the company a distinctive, recognisable and consistent way to connect with people, partners and other stakeholders around the world. ‘Novo’ will be used as the name of the company day-to-day, while Novo Nordisk A/S remains the legal global company name. The updated visual identity includes the Apis bull logo rooted in Novo’s heritage, while giving the brand a contemporary and future-fit expression.

The rebrand is designed to be more memorable and relevant to the way people engage with their health today. It also reflects the company’s ambition to bring breakthrough science closer to people’s daily lives and to strengthen recognition and trust as Novo reaches more people in more ways.

Corporate culture

‘The Novo Way’, introduced today, is a new set of principles that will underpin the company's culture, building on the strengths that have defined Novo for more than a century - breakthrough science, deep expertise, care for people, and an unwavering commitment to patient safety - while setting out the behaviours and ways of working needed to innovate and lead in a faster, more competitive and increasingly consumer-driven market.

‘The Novo Way’ is built around four principles:

Customer Obsession – We innovate with consumers and patients at the centre of everything we do Competitiveness – We raise our performance to create greater value for all our stakeholders Clarity – We create focus and speed through clear priorities, simple ways of working and decisive action Care & Integrity – We care for our people, show respect, and never compromise on patient safety and ethics

“Brand and culture work together: culture shapes how we reach our strategy and how we work, while brand shapes the value that people attach to our products and services, and how our company is perceived around the world,” said Tania Sabroe, executive vice president, People, Organisation & Corporate Affairs, Novo. “Our updated culture will enable us to move with focus and speed, and our rebrand ensures we show up with relevance and distinctiveness across medicines, partnerships, marketing and stakeholder engagement. Together, these will sharpen our competitive edge and strengthen our role as a trusted partner in healthcare.”

At its Capital Markets Day on 21 September in London, Novo will provide a detailed overview of the updated corporate strategy. Details can be found on the Investor Relations page of novonordisk.com.

To see more of the new Novo brand elements and the Novo Way, go to novonordisk.com.



Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we’ve combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people’s lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 67,000 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we’re working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , Facebook , X and YouTube .

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com



Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649

idmg@novonordisk.com



Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce (US)

+1 640 230 0276

axeu@novonordisk.com





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