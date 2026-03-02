SUBSCRIBE
Novo Nordisk announces more than 400 million euro expansion in its manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland

March 2, 2026 | 
2 min read

Bagsværd, Denmark, 2 March 2026 – Novo Nordisk today announced an investment of 432 million euro (approx. DKK 3.2 billion) in its facility in Monksland, Athlone, Ireland. This tabletting facility will provide significant additional manufacturing capacity for current and future Novo Nordisk GLP-1 treatments.

The investment is a major strategic milestone for the company, which further reinforces Novo Nordisk’s long-term commitment to Ireland and global healthcare innovation. It provides Novo Nordisk with additional manufacturing capabilities for oral products, enhances supply, and allows Ireland to serve as a critical hub for servicing markets outside the US. The investment will support the upgrade and retrofit of the existing facility and enhance Novo Nordisk’s capacity to manufacture oral GLP-1s.

“With the investment in the Athlone facility, Novo Nordisk is expanding its production capacities for oral products, which will strengthen our ability to meet both current and future demand, outside the US,” added Kasper Bødker Mejlvang, EVP CMC & Product Supply, Novo Nordisk. “This investment, a historic milestone for Novo Nordisk in Ireland, marks our continued commitment to Ireland and our highly skilled employees in Athlone while allowing us to make a difference for millions of people living with serious chronic diseases.”

The plant’s existing 260 employees will focus on delivering the highest-quality oral treatments to patients in an efficient and environmentally sustainable way. The entire project at the site, covering 45 acres (18 hectares), will create up to 500 construction jobs. The construction projects, which have already begun, will be finalised gradually from the end of 2027 through 2028.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, FacebookInstagramXLinkedIn and YouTube.  

Contacts for further information:

Novo Nordisk Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
Novo Nordisk Investors: 
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com

Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com

Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
axeu@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

 


