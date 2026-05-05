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Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme - May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 | 
2 min read

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 May 2026 – On 4 February 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026.

Under the programme initiated 4 February 2026, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3.8 billion in the period from 4 February 2026 to 4 May 2026. The programme is now concluded.

Since the announcement 27 April 2026, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement13,407,992 3,438,931,195
27 April 2026230,000260.3759,884,786
28 April 2026230,000263.3460,567,237
29 April 2026230,000260.5359,921,977
30 April 2026230,000264.0760,735,091
1 May 2026230,000274.8563,216,000
4 May 2026201,187282.0456,743,704
Accumulated under the programme14,759,179 3,799,999,990

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 32,148,978 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.7% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 4 May 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 14,759,179 B shares at an average share price of DKK 257.47 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 3,799,999,990.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com		Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com		Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
Alex Bruce
+45 34 44 26 13
axeu@novonordisk.com		Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com
Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com		Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
mbbz@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 29 / 2026

Attachments


Europe
Novo Nordisk
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