Novavax to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Date: November 6, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET URL to register phone: Register Here Dial-in number: (888) 880-3330 (U.S.) or



(+1) (646) 357-8766 (International) Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events

Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.

Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Date: Available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, November 6, 2025, until



11:59 p.m. ET, November 13, 2025 Dial-in number: (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or



(+1) (609) 800-9909 (International) Passcode: 3585070# Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events, until December 5, 2025

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy seeks to optimize its existing partnerships and expand access to its proven technology platform via research and development innovation, organic portfolio expansion in infectious disease and beyond, and forging new partnerships and collaborations with other companies. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors



Luis Sanay, CFA



240-268-2022



ir@novavax.com

Media



Yvonne Sprow



844-264-8571



media@novavax.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-report-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-november-6-2025-302599179.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.