GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference.
Conference Details:
Fireside Chat
Date:
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time:
3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT)
Location:
Las Vegas, NV
Conference
Event:
Investor Meetings
Date:
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most significant health challenges by leveraging its scientific expertise in vaccines and its cutting-edge technology platform, which includes protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy is focused on building new and diversified partnerships via the out-licensing of its technology platform and vaccine assets earlier in the development process. These strategic collaborations are fueled by smart investments in a growing early-stage pipeline starting with the Company's core expertise in infectious disease and potentially expanding into other disease areas. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Luis Sanay, CFA
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com
Media
Giovanna Chandler
202-709-5563
media@novavax.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-bofa-securities-2025-health-care-conference-302447909.html
SOURCE Novavax, Inc.