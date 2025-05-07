Novavax to Participate in BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference.

Conference Details:



Fireside Chat



Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) Location: Las Vegas, NV







Conference



Event: Investor Meetings Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025





















A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most significant health challenges by leveraging its scientific expertise in vaccines and its cutting-edge technology platform, which includes protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy is focused on building new and diversified partnerships via the out-licensing of its technology platform and vaccine assets earlier in the development process. These strategic collaborations are fueled by smart investments in a growing early-stage pipeline starting with the Company's core expertise in infectious disease and potentially expanding into other disease areas. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

