Press Releases

Novavax to Participate in BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

May 7, 2025 | 
GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference.

Conference Details:



Fireside Chat



Date:

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time:

3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT)

Location:

Las Vegas, NV





Conference



Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Wednesday, May 14, 2025











A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most significant health challenges by leveraging its scientific expertise in vaccines and its cutting-edge technology platform, which includes protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy is focused on building new and diversified partnerships via the out-licensing of its technology platform and vaccine assets earlier in the development process. These strategic collaborations are fueled by smart investments in a growing early-stage pipeline starting with the Company's core expertise in infectious disease and potentially expanding into other disease areas. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information. 

Contacts: 

Investors 

Luis Sanay, CFA

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Giovanna Chandler

202-709-5563

media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-bofa-securities-2025-health-care-conference-302447909.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

