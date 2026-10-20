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Press Releases

Notre Dame makes significant investment in biomedical research

October 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

The expansion adds faculty, facilities, and research capacity focused on cancer, rare diseases, regenerative medicine, neuroscience, and drug discovery.

NOTRE DAME, Ind., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Notre Dame is growing an ecosystem where discoveries move from fundamental research to real-world application.

Notre Dame's Morphogenetic Bioengineering Initiative (ND-MBI) links artificial intelligence and mechanistic bioengineering.

This requires more than individual breakthroughs. Notre Dame is investing $275 million in assembling new high-impact, interdisciplinary faculty-led teams; building laboratories and facilities where they can thrive; and equipping them with the tools needed to solve complex biomedical challenges.

As an academic community of higher learning dedicated to the pursuit of and sharing of truth, the University continues to emphasize training the next generation of scientists and engineers, giving students and early-career researchers opportunities to work across disciplines and contribute to emerging areas of biomedical discovery.

This investment—a milestone in the University's history—reflects Notre Dame's ongoing commitment to improving human health, from fundamental discoveries through the detection, prevention, and treatment of disease. In line with its mission, Notre Dame aims to be a locus of transformative biomedical innovations, especially for vulnerable and underserved populations, and to develop leaders who will carry this legacy into the future.

Learn more about Notre Dame's biomedical research and the people advancing the future of health at bels.nd.edu.

About the University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame is a global Catholic research university and member of the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of leading public and private research universities. Notre Dame researchers pursue discovery in service to humanity, bringing expertise across disciplines to complex challenges and developing knowledge and solutions intended to improve lives and communities. nd.edu 

news@nd.edu

University of Notre Dame

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SOURCE University of Notre Dame

Funding Indiana Cancer Rare diseases Regenerative medicine Neuroscience Drug discovery
University of Notre Dame
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