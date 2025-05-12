SUBSCRIBE
Notice to the Annual General Meeting in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) - IRLAB Therapeutics AB, reg. no. 556931-4692 ("IRLAB" or the "Company"), holds its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 11 June 2205 at 17:00 (CEST) at MAQS Advokatbyrå's office on Masthamnsgatan 13, Gothenburg, Sweden. Entry and registration begin at 16:00 (CEST).

For the full notice and supporting douments, please refer to the Swedish version of this pressrelease or visit Annual General Meeting 2025 - IRLAB .

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, VD
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

