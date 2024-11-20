Northwell Health Cancer Institute Launches Patient Enrollment in RenovoRx’s Ongoing Pivotal Phase III TIGeR-PaC Clinical Trial

The Northwell Health Cancer Institute is the Most Recent Clinical Site to Join the TIGeR-PaC Study, and RenovoRx Aims to Reach Full Patient Enrollment in the First Half of 2025

Phase III Clinical Trial is Evaluating the TAMP™ (Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion) Therapy Platform for the Treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a life sciences company developing novel targeted oncology therapies and offering RenovoCath®, a novel, FDA-cleared local drug-delivery platform, announced today that the Northwell Health Cancer Institute (“NHCI”) in New Hyde Park, NY is enrolling patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) in the Company’s ongoing pivotal Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial. NHCI joins esteemed clinical sites throughout the United States participating in the study.

“We are pleased to be part of this pivotal study that holds the potential to transform the way we treat pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. Daniel King, MD, PhD of Medical Oncology at NHCI. “TAMP represents a novel approach to targeted chemotherapy delivery near the tumor site, which may improve efficacy while reducing systemic side effects. This study underscores our deep commitment to advancing cancer treatment and offering our patients access to the latest in therapeutic innovations.”

The TIGeR-PaC study is using RenovoRx’s TAMP (Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion) therapy platform, to evaluate the Company’s first drug-device combination product candidate (intra-arterial infusion of gemcitabine via RenovoRx’s FDA-cleared RenovoCath delivery system). TAMP utilizes pressure-mediated delivery of gemcitabine to the target tumor. The study is comparing treatment with TAMP in LAPC to the current standard-of-care (systemic intravenous chemotherapy).

“NHCI is a highly recognized cancer center in the United States and is dedicated to providing patients with access to the latest advances in oncology treatment. Dr. King and his team make an ideal partner for evaluating the potential benefits of our innovative TAMP therapy platform,” said Leesa Gentry, Chief Clinical Officer of RenovoRx. “Working with New York’s largest healthcare system is a major win for RenovoRx. We believe this collaboration will assist the Company in both accelerating patient enrollment in our pivotal Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial and driving the study towards its expected enrollment completion in the first half of 2025.”

About Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC)

According to the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Facts & Figures 2024 and PanCAN, respectively, pancreatic cancer has a 5-year all stages combined relative survival rate of 13% (Stages I-IV) and is on track to be the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths before 2030. LAPC is diagnosed when the disease has not spread far beyond the pancreas, however, has advanced to the point where it cannot be surgically removed. LAPC is typically associated with patients in Stage 3 of the disease as determined by the TNM (tumor, nodes and metastasis) grading system.

About RenovoCath

Based on its FDA clearance, RenovoCath® is intended for the isolation of blood flow and delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and/or therapeutic agents, to selected sites in the peripheral vascular system. RenovoCath is also indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. For further information regarding our RenovoCath Instructions for Use (“IFU”), please see: IFU-10004-Rev.-F-Universal-IFU.pdf .

About the TIGeR-PaC Clinical Trial

TIGeR-PaC is an ongoing Phase III randomized multi-center study evaluating the proprietary TAMP™ (Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion) therapy platform for the treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC.) RenovoRx’s first product candidate using the TAMP technology, is a novel investigational oncology drug-delivery combination utilizing the Company’s FDA-cleared RenovoCath® device for the intra-arterial administration of chemotherapy, gemcitabine.

The first interim analysis in the Phase III clinical trial was completed in March 2023, with the Data Monitoring Committee recommending a continuation of the study. The TIGeR-PaC study is investigating TAMP in LAPC. The study’s primary endpoint is an Overall Survival benefit with secondary endpoints including reduced side effects versus standard of care. The second interim analysis for this study will be triggered by the 52nd event (i.e., patient death), which is estimated to occur in late 2024 or early 2025. The second interim data readout would follow thereafter, with the timing for such readout depending on customary factors such as time needed for analysis. RenovoRx is also aiming to complete patient enrollment in the TIGeR-PaC study in the first half of 2025.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a life sciences company developing novel targeted oncology therapies and offering RenovoCath®, a novel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared local drug-delivery platform, targeting high unmet medical needs. RenovoRx’s patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP™) therapy platform is designed to ensure precise therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, while potentially minimizing a therapy’s toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. RenovoRx’s novel approach to targeted treatment offers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy, and its mission is to transform the lives of cancer patients by providing innovative solutions to enable targeted delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

The Company’s Phase III lead product candidate is a novel oncology drug-device combination product. It is being investigated under a U.S. investigational new drug application that is regulated by the FDA’s 21 CFR 312 pathway. The investigational drug-device combination candidate utilizes RenovoCath®, the Company’s FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. The intra-arterial infusion of chemotherapy, gemcitabine, utilizing the RenovoCath catheter is currently being evaluated for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (the drug division of FDA).

RenovoRx is also actively exploring other commercialization strategies utilizing its TAMP technology and FDA-cleared RenovoCath delivery system as a stand-alone device. The intra-arterial infusion of gemcitabine by the RenovoCath catheter is currently under investigation and has not been approved for commercial sale. RenovoCath with gemcitabine received Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer, which provides 7 years of market exclusivity upon NDA approval by the FDA.

For more information, visit www.renovorx.com . Follow RenovoRx on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

