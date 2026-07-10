NorthStrive Biosciences to Advance EL-22 Manufacturing Characterization with Quantitative FACS Analysis of Latent Myostatin Antigen Expression

Independent flow cytometry (FACS) study will quantify latent myostatin antigen expression on NorthStrive-manufactured Lactobacillus casei and establish comparability against EL-22 material previously manufactured by MOA Life Plus Co. Ltd.

Work is intended to strengthen EL-22 product identity and manufacturing consistency as NorthStrive advances a differentiated engineered probiotic designed to help preserve muscle during weight loss, including with GLP-1 receptor agonists

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Biosciences Inc. (“NorthStrive Biosciences”), a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“PMGC” or the “Company”), today announced plans to initiate an independent flow cytometry, or FACS, analysis program to further characterize EL-22, the Company’s engineered Lactobacillus casei-based therapeutic candidate designed to express a latent myostatin antigen to help preserve muscle during weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Establishing Manufacturing Comparability

The planned study is intended to provide quantitative measurement of target antigen expression on NorthStrive-manufactured L. casei cells and support comparability analysis against material previously manufactured by MOA Life Plus Co. Ltd. NorthStrive believes this work represents a key step in building a stronger analytical and manufacturing characterization package for EL-22.

Study Design

The FACS analysis is expected to evaluate a panel of Lactobacillus samples, including NorthStrive-manufactured material and appropriate controls, using antibody-based detection and live/dead cell analysis. The goal is to generate reproducible quantitative data on target antigen expression at the bacterial cell surface and across individual cells, key measures for product identity, manufacturing consistency, and comparability.

The Company expects to work with an independent contract research organization specializing in flow cytometry analysis. The planned work is expected to include antibody conjugation, live/dead marker analysis, sample testing, and data generation across the sample panel.

Development Objectives

NorthStrive believes this analytical program may support several important development objectives:

Quantifying latent myostatin antigen expression on engineered L. casei cells

Comparing NorthStrive-manufactured EL-22 material against previously manufactured material

Strengthening the Company’s product identity and manufacturing consistency package

Supporting future analytical method development and comparability assessments

Building the product characterization foundation for future IND-enabling development of EL-22



EL-22 and the Engineered Probiotic Platform

EL-22 is part of NorthStrive’s engineered probiotic platform, which is designed to express therapeutic proteins directly from genetically engineered Lactobacillus casei. The Company believes this approach may offer a differentiated method of biologic delivery with potential advantages in patient convenience, accessibility, and manufacturability across multiple disease areas.

The planned FACS program builds on NorthStrive’s broader strategy to advance its live biotherapeutic platform through disciplined, milestone-driven development focused on product characterization, manufacturing quality, and regulatory readiness.

About NorthStrive Biosciences Inc.

NorthStrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. NorthStrive’s lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address the issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations, the ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent protection, whether patent applications will issue or claims will be allowed, clinical and regulatory development timelines, potential indications, safety and efficacy, and market opportunity. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned flow cytometry (FACS) analysis program, the anticipated scope, objectives, and timing of the planned analytical work, the potential to quantify latent myostatin antigen expression on engineered Lactobacillus casei cells, comparability against previously manufactured material, the strengthening of EL-22 product identity and manufacturing consistency, the advancement of EL-22 toward a more robust IND-enabling development framework, and the potential advantages of NorthStrive’s engineered probiotic platform.

The planned analytical work described in this press release has not yet been completed, and the Company cannot provide assurance that the planned study will be initiated or completed on the anticipated timeline, that it will generate the expected data, or that any results will support product identity, manufacturing consistency, comparability, or regulatory readiness. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully advance EL-22, complete additional studies, obtain regulatory approvals, develop a product candidate, or generate revenue from this program.

These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact: IR@pmgcholdings.com