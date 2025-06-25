North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Size Accelerates Toward USD 36.87 Billion at 21.93% CAGR by 2034

The North America next-generation sequencing market size is valued at about USD 5.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 6.19 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 36.87 billion by 2034, growing at a strong annual rate of 21.93% over the next decade.

Major factors involved in the North America next generation sequencing market growth are increasing advancements in personalized medicine, rising clinical diagnostic applications, and growing research funding. As well as the cost-effectiveness of sequencing technologies and boosting the scope of NGS applications especially in oncology and population genomics. Along with this, accelerating cases of genetic disorders, R&D development of infrastructure, and advanced healthcare systems.

North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Highlights

• North America next-generation sequencing sector is pushing the market to USD 5.08 billion in 2024.

• Long-term projections show a USD 36.87 billion valuation by 2034.

• Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 21.93% in between 2025 to 2034.

• The global next-generation sequencing market grew from $10.27 billion in 2024 to $12.51 billion in 2025 and is set to hit $73.47 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 21.74%.

• The U.S. led the North America next generation sequencing market share in 2024.

• Canada is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period.

• By technology, the target sequencing & resequencing segment dominated the market in 2024.

• By technology, the WGS segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

• By product, the consumables segment was dominant in the market in 2024 and is expected to grow fastest during 2025-2034.

• By application, the oncology segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By application, the consumer genomics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

• By workflow, the sequencing segment dominated the North America next generation sequencing market in 2024.

• By workflow, the NGS data analysis segment is expected to grow fastest in the upcoming years.

• By end-use, the academic research segment led the market in 2024.

• By end-use, the clinical research segment is expected to be the fastest-growing over the projected period.

Market Overview

NGS (next-generation sequencing) is a DNA sequencing technology, enables faster and more affordable sequencing of huge volumes of DNA or RNA. In North America, rising cases of genetic disorders, increasing adoption of NGS in cancer diagnosis and treatment, growing development of personalized medicine, and advancements in sequencing technology are driving the market growth. NGS technology is widely employed in the identification of cancer mutations, the diagnosis of rare genetic disorders and infectious conditions, as well as in pharmacogenomics and the study of genetic traits in crops and livestock.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth

The global next-generation sequencing market is valued at $10.27 billion in 2024, expected to rise to $12.51 billion in 2025, and projected to reach about $73.47 billion by 2034, growing at an impressive annual rate of 21.74% over the decade.

Accelerating Adoption in Oncology: Major Potential

In North America, next-generation sequencing technology is highly employed in the oncology sector. As NGS helps to identify genetic alterations, such as single-nucleotide variants, insertions, deletions, copy number changes, and gene fusions, which can be probable targets for therapy. For example, in lung cancer, mutations in the EGFR or ALK genes are targeted with specific drugs, including EGFR or ALK inhibitors. Also, this technology enables personalized cancer treatment by facilitating a complete genetic profile of an individual’s tumor and enhancing tailored treatment strategies.

The North America Next Generation Sequencing Market: Regional Analysis

The U.S. held a dominating revenue share of the market in 2024. Due to the rising prevalence of cancer along with diversity in healthcare and the genomic landscape, different a substantial rise in research and development investments, which fuel demand for next-generation sequencing technology. As well as advancements in sequencing technology, including precise, pace, and affordable applications.

Whereas Canada is estimated to grow significantly in the coming years. The growth is driven by the ongoing optimization in sequencing platforms, chemistries, and bioinformatics tools are enabling NGS to be robust, accurate, and accessible. This mainly comprises the development of firm and automated systems, allowing broad adoption in small-scale labs and clinics. In the case of genomics, Canadian scientists, companies, and organizations are assisting in increasing commercial innovation, resolving global concerns, and improving the quality of life for the public.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Boosts Genomics Capabilities with Illumina’s NovaSeq™ X Series Integration at Genevolve

Dr. Lal PathLabs has expanded its genomics capabilities by adding Illumina’s NovaSeq™ X Series to its dedicated genomics division, Genevolve. With the integration of Illumina’s latest technology, Dr. Lal PathLabs can now deliver faster and more accurate genomic research insights.

The NovaSeq™ X system features Illumina’s cutting-edge XLEAP-SBS™ chemistry, offering unmatched throughput, accuracy, and sustainability. The NovaSeq X Plus can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year, more than double the throughput of Illumina’s previous sequencers. Its unprecedented speed, scale, and accuracy push the limits of what’s possible in genetic sequencing. And its powerful technology allows users to unlock previously unimaginable discoveries and advancements.

Launched in 2019, Genevolve has swiftly emerged as a DNA-based center of excellence. The addition of Illumina products further strengthens Genevolve’s position as a pioneer in next-generation sequencing (NGS), enabling D tDr. Lal PathLabs deliver actionable, AI-powered insights with greater speed and sensitivity.

“As Illumina continues to grow in India, we are committed to democratising access to sequencing technologies”, said Gregory Essert, General Manager, Emerging Markets, Illumina. "NovaSeq X Series represents our leadership in next-generation sequencing, and we are pleased to see it being adopted by institutions like Dr. Lal PathLabs, which are at the forefront of driving scientific discovery and access to genomic insights in India. We hope this empowers them to reach their goals more quickly.”

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited and Illumina aim to engage closely with India’s medical and scientific communities to build awareness and capacity for genomics-based decision-making.

The North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation Analysis

By technology type analysis

The target sequencing & resequencing segment was dominant in the market in 2024. The segment is driven by its cost-effectiveness feature over whole-genome sequencing (WGS) for particular applications, by targeting a smaller portion of the genome. Also, it enables researchers and clinicians to focus on portions related to specific diseases or concerns, including cancer-relevant genes.

On the other hand, the WGS segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the studied years. The growing cases of genetic and oncological conditions are generating a higher need for precise diagnostic and personalized treatment by adopting the WGS approach. Along with its declining spending is creating more feasibility in a wide range of applications, like as clinical diagnostics, cancer research, etc.

By product type analysis

The consumables segment led the North America next generation sequencing market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. Mainly, this segment encompasses the rise in adoption of NGS in numerous applications, and the periodic nature of consumable purchases, along with reagents, kits, and other materials, is important for sample preparation and sequencing processes. Also, the developments in precision medicine are accelerating demand for consumables in the respective process.

By application type analysis

The oncology segment dominated the market in 2024. Widely impacting factors on the growth of the North America next generation sequencing market are accelerating cancer incidences, which require highly efficient diagnostic and therapeutic are escalating demand for NGS technologies. Furthermore, as NGS allows the determination of specific genetic mutations and biomarkers, it is promoting the development of targeted therapies with the rising adoption of personalized medicine in cancer cases.

Whereas the consumer genomics segment is expected to grow rapidly over the predicted timeframes. The segment is driven by developing awareness about genetic predispositions and health consciousness, with the broad application of NGS in ancestry tracing and paternity testing.

By workflow type analysis

The sequencing segment held the largest revenue share of the North America next generation sequencing market in 2024. Factors including breakthroughs in technology, rising adoption in clinical applications such as oncology and reproductive health, as well as the progressing research in infectious disease and biomarker discovery areas, are boosting segment expansion.

On the other hand, the NGS data analysis segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034. Along with government initiatives and funding, other factors like increasing research in genomic and personalized medicines are propelling the segment's growth. As well as, the advances in NGS platforms and workflows are generating a huge volume of data, which needs advanced data analysis solutions.

By end-use type analysis

The academic research segment held the major revenue share of the North America next generation sequencing market in 2024. This segment's growth is fueled by the rising need for high-resolution data to study difficult genomic portions in different sectors, such as cancer, rare conditions, and genetics. Moreover, they are receiving major funding for NGS-related research activities.

The clinical research segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years. The segment is driven by integrated cloud computing with AI in data analysis is enhancing the scalability and effectiveness of NGS workflows in clinical research. Although the accelerating strong developments in North America’s healthcare infrastructure, including research institutions and clinical research, are boosting the NGS applications in the market.

North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Companies:

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

• QIAGEN

• Illumina, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• 10x Genomics, Inc.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Genewiz

• Partek Incorporated

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Genomic Health, Inc.

• Guardant Health, Inc.

• Personalis, Inc.

Top Companies Latest Updates

Company Latest Updates QIAGEN (June 2025) QIAGEN and GENCURIX, Inc., partnered to develop oncology assays for application on the QIAcuityDx platform, a high-performance digital PCR system designed for clinical diagnostics. QIAGEN (June 2025) Tracer Biotechnologies made a partnership with QIAGEN to develop Blood-Based MRD testing for solid tumors. Illumina (April 2025) Illumina and Tempus collaborated to drive the prospect of precision medicine through genomic AI innovation. Agilent Technologies (April 2024) Agilent Technologies and the University of California, San Diego, collaborated to develop the Agilent Center of Excellence (CoE) in Cellular Intelligence, which is situated at UC San Diego’s School of Medicine. Agilent Technologies (March 2023) Healthcare software firm Sophia Genetics made a partnership with Agilent Technologies to offer a comprehensive solution for cancer analysis.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In June 2025, QIAGEN partnered with Incyte, a leading biopharmaceutical company, to establish companion diagnostics for patients with mutant CALR-expressing Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs).

• In April 2025, Singapore-based startup Gene Solutions, specialising in advanced genetic testing, made a partnership with Element Biosciences, a company democratising access to advanced life science solutions to expand NGS technology worldwide.

• In February 2025, American Oncology Network (AON) launched a cloud-based laboratory information system to simplify pathology reporting for oncologists.

• In February 2025, Roche, a Swiss multinational holding company in the healthcare sector, launched its proprietary, advanced sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology, thereby developing a novel category of next-generation sequencing (NGS).

• In October 2024, Illumina, a global company in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, unveiled its MiSeq i100 Series of sequencing systems.

• In October 2024, the U.S. National Institutes of Health launched an innovative portfolio of biomarker-driven precision medicine clinical trials, called myeloMATCH, which helps in testing new treatments for patients with myeloid cancers.

SBX Revolutionizes DNA Sequencing with Xpandomer Technology for Ultra-Accurate, Rapid Genomic Analysis

SBX addresses the limitations of current NGS technologies and provides a space that helps researchers dive deeper, accelerate results and explore experiments that may have been out of reach.

Current on-market nanopore technology works by threading a DNA strand at high speed through the nanopore. A systemic issue with this method, however, is that the DNA’s nucleotide “bases” (adenine, cytosine, guanine and thymine) are so close together that it’s easy to mistake one base for another.

SBX has solved this foundational problem by converting DNA information into an “expanded” synthetic surrogate molecule called an Xpandomer, which is 50 times longer than the target DNA. High signal-to-noise “reporters” that have been encoded with the information of the original DNA sequence are incorporated into the Xpandomers.

As the Xpandomer passes through the nanopore, the reporters provide clear signals with minimal background noise, making it easier to identify the original nucleic acid sequence with high accuracy.

The technology allows hundreds of millions of bases to be accurately detected every second, reducing the time from sample to genome from days to hours, even in a standard laboratory.

North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

By Technology

• Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

• DNA-based

• RNA-based

• WGS

• Whole Exome Sequencing

• Others

By Product

• Consumables

• Sample Preparation

• Target Enrichment

• Others

• Platform

• Sequencing

• Data Analysis

By Application

• Oncology

• Diagnostics and Screening

• Oncology Screening

• Sporadic Cancer

• Inherited Cancer

• Companion Diagnostics

• Other Diagnostics

• Research Studies

• Consumer Genomics

• Clinical Investigation

• Infectious Diseases

• Inherited Diseases

• Idiopathic Diseases

• Non-Communicable/Other Diseases

• Reproductive Health

• NIPT

• Aneuploidy

• Microdeletions

• PGT

• Newborn Genetic Screening

• Single Gene Analysis

• HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

• Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

• Agrigenomics & Forensics

By Workflow

• Sequencing

• NGS Data Analysis

• NGS Primary Data Analysis

• NGS Secondary Data Analysis

• NGS Tertiary Data Analysis

• Pre-Sequencing

• NGS Library Preparation Kits

• Semi-automated Library Preparation

• Automated Library Preparation

By End-use

• Academic Research

• Clinical Research

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Pharma & Biotech Entities

• Other Users

By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

