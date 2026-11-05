NORROY BIOSCIENCE Showcased 11 Research Presentations at EANM’ 26, Advancing Radiopharmaceutical Innovation and Global Ecosystem Collaboration

WUXI, China, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NORROY BIOSCIENCE (NORROY), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals, today announced that its proprietary pipelines were featured in eight Top Rated Oral Presentations (TROP) and three e-posters at the 39th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM'26), held from October 17 to 21 in Vienna, Austria, with the corresponding data presented during the congress.

The presentations further highlighted NORROY's early- and late-stage radiopharmaceutical pipelines, including the first China-originated innovative radiopharmaceutical having received both Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD), as well as the first China-originated terbium-161-based radiopharmaceutical for prostate cancer. The presentations and e-Posters featured well-established radionuclides used in diagnostic imaging and targeted radioligand therapy, including 18F, 68Ga, and 177Lu, as well as the next-generation therapeutic radionuclide, 161Tb. It also explored targets including ACP3 and GPC3, with indications spanning from prostate cancer, renal cell carcinoma to hepatocellular carcinoma, neuroendocrine tumors, small cell lung cancer and primary aldosteronism.

During the congress, NORROY hosted its themed ecosystem forum, the KUNLUN SALON, which was chaired by Thomas Tulip, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer (CBO) of NORROY, and reached preliminary cooperation intentions with Esente Healthcare and other international partners. The collaborations will focus mainly on the development of radiopharmaceutical automation equipment, further expanding NORROY's network of global industry partners.

Oliver Sartor, M.D., Chairman of NORROY's Scientific Advisory Board and an internationally recognized prostate cancer expert, delivered in the congress an oral presentation titled "Initial Safety and Efficacy of 177Lu-NYM032 in Progressive mCRPC: A Phase I–II Study" and also participated in the KUNLUN SALON.

NORROY presented multiple molecular imaging studies targeting carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). Research results involving 68Ga-NYM096 were explored with respect to lesion detection in ccRCC, one-stop-shop imaging for von Hippel–Lindau (VHL) syndrome, and the characterization of cystic renal masses. Separately, another radiotracer, 18F-NYM124, was evaluated in a prospective head-to-head comparison with 18F-FDG PET/CT, further investigating the potential application of CAIX-targeted molecular imaging in renal cancer diagnosis.

In prostate cancer, NORROY presented research on PSMA-targeted radiopharmaceutical candidates. 161Tb-labeled NYM032 was evaluated in a preliminary first-in-human, low-dose study in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). In addition, research on the ACP3-targeted candidate, 68Ga/177Lu-NY129, revealed its potential applications in molecular imaging for prostate cancer.

Other studies presented included preclinical evaluation of 68Ga/177Lu-NY123, a GPC3-targeted radiotheranostic candidate for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); 68Ga-NYM184, a CXCR4-targeted radiotracer for PET imaging; and 177Lu-NYM158, an SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceutical candidate being investigated for treating aggressive neuroendocrine neoplasms and small cell lung cancer.

During EANM'26, NORROY showcased its integrated "Radiopharmaceuticals + Equipment" strategy at booth 267, highlighting developments in AI-enabled drug discovery, automated radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and unmanned production support systems.

The exhibition featured the Mortenon M1 multifunctional synthesis module, the Mortenon P1 automated production line, the Mortenon S3/S4 radionuclide dispensing modules, and the Mortenon D2 radiopharmaceutical transport containers, demonstrating NORROY's equipment portfolio for radiopharmaceutical production and handling/transporting.

Through continued R&D and investment in radiopharmaceutical innovation, clinical development and automation technologies, NORROY aims to advance its pipelines and strengthen collaboration with global partners to support the development of nuclear medicine and radiotheranostics.

About NORROY BIOSCIENCE

NORROY is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, as well as automated synthesis systems and functional modules for radiopharmaceutical manufacturing in both R&D and GMP environments.

Founded in July 2021, NORROY has radiopharmaceutical candidates currently under clinical investigation in more than 10 disease targets across multiple therapeutic areas, including urological oncology, gastrointestinal oncology, and other oncology and non-oncology indications. Beyond innovative radiopharmaceuticals and automated manufacturing solutions, NORROY continues to establish a reliable global supply chain for multiple radioisotopes, build commercial GMP manufacturing facilities, and develop a global distribution network with international partners.

To date, NORROY has received six (6) IND clearances from the FDA and six (6) IND approvals from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The Company is actively working with global regulatory agencies to advance its late-stage programs through internationally registered clinical trials.

To learn more about NORROY, visit www.norroybiopharm.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/norroybiopharm/

NORROY Contacts



Media: BD@norroybioscience.com

Important Information

NORROY's radiopharmaceutical candidates discussed in this press release are investigational products and have not been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or other applicable regulatory authorities, unless otherwise expressly stated. Their safety and efficacy have not been fully established. Regulatory designations, including Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD), are intended to facilitate the development and review of investigational products and do not constitute marketing approval or guarantee future regulatory approval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding NORROY's radiopharmaceutical pipeline, clinical development and regulatory progress, potential therapeutic and diagnostic applications, future research activities, global ecosystem collaborations, and the development and application of radiopharmaceutical automation equipment. These statements are based on NORROY's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

There can be no assurance that investigational products will demonstrate favorable safety or efficacy, that clinical development will proceed as anticipated, that regulatory approvals will be obtained, or that proposed collaborations and equipment initiatives will lead to the anticipated outcomes. Except as required by applicable law, NORROY undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Norroy Bioscience Co., Ltd.