Nona Biosciences Appoints Dr. Di Hong as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Technology Innovation and Strategic Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences ("Nona" or the "Company"), a global biotechnology company providing integrated solutions from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), today announced the appointment of Dr. Di Hong as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Hong will be based in Shanghai and report directly to Dr. Jingsong Wang, Chairman of Nona Biosciences.

This milestone reflects a pivotal step in Nona's journey to accelerate innovation in antibody discovery and development. Leveraging its proprietary industry-leading Harbour Mice® technology platform, Nona has expanded its capabilities into HCAb PLUSTM, the 2.0 version of Harbour Mice®. This next-generation platform integrates cutting-edge technologies — including bispecific and multispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), cell therapies, RNA-enabled therapeutics, and artificial intelligence (AI) — to reshape the drug discovery paradigm and foster a global collaborative ecosystem.

In this role, Dr. Hong will lead Nona's next stage of growth by strengthening its highly efficient service system, advancing technology innovation, integrating AI and external investment, and further evolving the business model into a "Service Plus" ecosystem-powered platform. This direction is designed to enhance strategic agility and position the Company for long-term leadership in the global biopharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Hong brings over 20 years of leadership experience spanning science, operations, and strategy. Most recently, as CEO of Gaoyue Group (the life science infrastructure platform of Hillhouse), he built a national life science network and established a "Lab-to-Market" ecosystem. He has also held senior roles at Hua Medicine, Bioduro-Sundia, Amgen, Eli Lilly, and Roche in China, blending global and local expertise across biopharma, CRO, and investment.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Chairman of Nona Biosciences, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Di Hong to Nona Biosciences as the new CEO. Dr. Hong's broad leadership experience across biopharma, CRO, and investment, along with his track record in building innovative ecosystems, make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Nona into its next phase of growth. I am confident that under his leadership, Nona team will further strengthen our technology platforms, expand global partnerships, and advance our vision of becoming a long-term leader in biologics innovation."

Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences, added: "I am extremely honored to join Nona Biosciences, a leading innovative biotech company. Leveraging its world-class scientific team and leading innovation platform, Nona Biosciences has established a comprehensive biopharmaceutical innovation system from 'Idea to IND' ('I to ITM'), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research, and has achieved significant breakthroughs with global impact. I look forward to leading Nona Biosciences' entrepreneurial team to explore more cutting-edge technology platforms, expand broader global cooperation, and build a more open innovation ecosystem. Nona Biosciences will act as a leader of biopharmaceutical innovation and continuously bring more valuable products and services to patients and clients."

Dr. Hong holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Université Nice Sophia Antipolis, as well as Master's and Bachelor's degrees in Chemistry from Zhejiang University.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovations and providing integrated solutions from "Idea to IND" ("I to ITM"), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. Nona's integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services cover a broad range of modalities, from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery teams.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. The HCAb Harbour Mice® is the world's first fully human HCAb transgenic mouse with clinical validation. This unique platform offers exceptional versatility for diverse applications using fully human VH single-domain antibodies as a plug-and-play system, including bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-based therapeutics, and more.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, single-B cell screening technology, NonaCarFxTM (a direct CAR-function-based screening platform), Hu-mAtrIxTM (an AI-driven drug discovery platform), Modalities-on-DemandTM (a next-generation modalities solution), and end-to-end preclinical drug development services, Nona Biosciences is dedicated to driving the global invention of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nona-biosciences-appoints-dr-di-hong-as-chief-executive-officer-to-drive-technology-innovation-and-strategic-growth-302583149.html

SOURCE Nona Biosciences