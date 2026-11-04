Nomination Committee appointed in respect of AGM 2027 in Alligator Bioscience AB

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX), today announced that the Nomination Committee in preparation for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 6 May 2027 has been appointed.

Pursuant to the instruction for the Nomination Committee adopted by the AGM in 2019, the Nomination Committee for the Alligator Bioscience AGM 2027 shall consist of four members, representing the three largest shareholders at the last weekday of June, together with the Chairman of the Board.

Due to the significant effects of the recently completed rights issue, the shareholder compilation as of 30 June 2026 has become obsolete. The Nomination Committee has therefore been established on the basis of the company's largest shareholders as of 19 October 2026.

If a shareholder does not exercise its right to appoint a member, entitlement to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee transfers to the shareholder who is the next largest shareholder in terms of voting rights. The ten largest shareholders as of 19 October 2026 have been contacted in accordance with this rule, and two of them have chosen to exercise their right to appoint a member. The Nomination Committee for the AGM 2027 therefore consists of three members.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee for the AGM 2027 has been established to consist of the following persons, together representing approximately 3.28 percent of the shares and votes in the company as per 19 October 2026:

Lars Bergkvist, representing Roxette Photo SA;

Anna Sundberg, representing Handelsbanken Fonder; and

Hans-Peter Ostler, Chairman of the Board.

Lars Bergkvist has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's task prior to the AGM is to prepare and submit proposals regarding the Chairman of the AGM, the number of Board members elected by the AGM, the Chairman and other Board members elected by the AGM, the fees and other remuneration for each of the Board members elected by the AGM and for members of Board committees, the number of auditors, the auditors, the fee for auditors and election of a Nomination Committee, or alternatively a decision on principles for appointing a Nomination Committee, as well as instructions for the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee will also evaluate the current board's composition and, if needed, propose any changes ahead of the extraordinary general meeting on 27 November 2026.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals or comments to the Nomination Committee may do so via email to ir@alligatorbioscience.com marked "Att. Nomination Committee" or by letter to Alligator Bioscience AB, Nomination Committee, Medicon Village, 223 81 Lund, Sweden. To ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, but not later than 31 January 2027.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice convening the AGM and on the company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:00 p.m. CET on November 3, 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a biotechnology company that has historically focused on tumor-directed immuno-oncology. Following a strategic refocus, Alligator is prioritizing the value of its economic interest in HLX22, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody being developed by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., from which Alligator is entitled to a share of revenues without incurring development costs. Alligator has discontinued further internal development of mitazalimab and in October 2026 agreed to sell the asset to Biossil Inc.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

Nomination Committee appointed in respect of AGM 2027 in Alligator Bioscience AB

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

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