Nomic® and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) Launch Large-Scale Protein Profiling to Investigate Immunotherapy Responses in RADIOHEAD Study

Project will quantify circulating protein markers in ~3000 patient blood samples from PICI’s RADIOHEAD study using Nomic’s nELISA™ high-throughput protein profiling platform to better understand how patients respond to treatment





SAN FRANCISCO & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomic Bio Inc. (Nomic), a proteomics company with the highest-throughput platform for multiplexed protein quantification, and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), a collaborative consortium of the world’s leading immuno-oncology experts, today announced a research collaboration to quantify circulating protein biomarkers that are associated with patient responses to immunotherapy across cancer types.

Under the collaboration, Nomic will profile blood samples from PICI’s RADIOHEAD (Resistance Drivers for Immuno-Oncology Patients Interrogated by Harmonized Molecular Datasets) cohort, a prospective longitudinal study of 1,070 patients receiving standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment regimens in 52 community hospitals across the United States. The testing, which will be conducted with Nomic’s nELISA platform, will provide parallel quantification of hundreds of proteins related to cancer and immune cell responses. The results will assess the levels of inflammatory and cancer-related proteins and explore their association with patient response to therapy, survival rates, and likelihood of developing immune-related adverse events.

“By characterizing the soluble signaling molecules of our longitudinal patient samples, we aim to elucidate the communication pathways among immune cells in response to disease states and treatments,” said Tarak Mody, PhD, chief business officer at PICI. “The data from this mission-focused collaboration, along with other omics-data as part of the RADIOHEAD program, will enhance our understanding of treatment resistance and accelerate advancements in precision medicine to improve patient care.”

This project will benefit from Nomic’s revolutionary nELISA platform which provides industry-leading specificity and delivers absolute quantification of hundreds of key protein targets. These advancements combined with unparalleled throughput have already established Nomic as a leading proteomics solution provider in drug discovery.

“We are excited to work with PICI to help elucidate how cancer patients respond to immunotherapy, as it becomes a first-line treatment option across an increasing number of cancer types,” said Milad Dagher, CEO and Co-Founder of Nomic. “Since its inception, the raison d’être of Nomic has been to empower scientists with the data they need to improve patients’ lives. This collaboration is a great opportunity for us to apply our nELISA technology to a project that can eventually help healthcare providers make more informed decisions about life-saving immunotherapies.”

Nomic and PICI intend to begin publishing data generated by the study in early 2025.

About Nomic

At Nomic, we are making protein profiling broadly accessible. At the heart of our platform is the nELISA™, a proprietary technology that enables massive multiplexing with true flexibility, full quantification, and unmatched cost-efficiency. Nomic has developed the most comprehensive solution for inflammation research that allows for the high-throughput quantification of hundreds of secreted proteins. Nomic is rapidly expanding its biological footprint to cover proteins across the entire proteome, unlocking new possibilities for diverse applications, uses cases, and disease areas. For more information, visit nomic.bio and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) is radically changing how cancer research is done. Founded in 2016 through a $250 million gift from Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist Sean Parker, with an additional $125 million commitment announced in 2024, the San Francisco-based nonprofit is an unprecedented collaboration between the country’s leading immunotherapy researchers and cancer centers. PICI Network research institutions include Stanford Medicine; the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of California, San Francisco; the University of Pennsylvania; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Gladstone Institutes; and Weill Cornell Medicine. PICI also supports top researchers at other institutions, including The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Institute for Systems Biology and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. By forging alliances with academic, industry and nonprofit partners, PICI makes big bets on bold research to fulfill its mission: to accelerate the development of breakthrough immunotherapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases. Find out more at parkerici.org and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) @parkerici, and on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

About RADIOHEAD

The RADIOHEAD (Resistance Drivers for Immuno-Oncology Patients Interrogated by Harmonized Molecular Datasets) program is a pan-tumor, prospective cohort study of 1000+ immunotherapy naive individuals on standard of care immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) treatment regimens. This study captured a comprehensive profile of each participant by collecting blood samples and clinical features at pretreatment, early on-treatment, and late timepoints from 52 community oncology clinics across the United States. If participants experienced immune-related adverse events, additional samples were collected upon presentation and in follow-up visits. In all, over 3700 longitudinal samples were collected, with a focus on major IO indications such as non-small cell lung cancer (~1400 samples) and malignant melanoma (~500 samples). Pairing comprehensive multi-omic profiling of these longitudinal samples with associated demographic and clinical outcomes provides an opportunity to identify clinically actionable mechanisms for CPI resistance and adverse events, discover targets for combination therapies and post-CPI treatment, and inform system biology approaches to elucidate disease pathways.

