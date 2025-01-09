No-Cost Heart & Kidney Health Screenings Coming to Orlando to Detect Dangerous Type of Cholesterol You’ve Probably Never Tested For

Local event will screen Orlando residents for Lp(a), a dangerous type of cholesterol and heart risk most doctors are not routinely testing for, as well as certain other metabolism and kidney risks





ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalResearch--Health and research company, Care Access, is making its Heart & Kidney Health Screening initiative available to residents of Orlando, Fla. This health screening raises awareness and provides testing for certain health risk factors, including a dangerous type of cholesterol known as lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), which impacts one in five people and significantly increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Despite the prevalence of Lp(a) and its impact on cardiovascular health, most people are unaware of their Lp(a) levels due to limited access to testing. It is critical to raise community awareness of this risk factor as there are no currently approved medicines for lowering Lp(a) and it is not impacted by a healthy diet or exercise.

The Heart & Kidney Health Screening offers no-cost Lp(a) testing as well as screenings for other related metabolism and kidney risks. The screenings are part of the Future of Medicine program by Care Access which not only provides crucial health information to participants but also encourages community involvement in clinical research for potential new treatments targeting Lp(a) and other conditions.

Future of Medicine features three key components:

No-Cost Testing: No-cost screenings for certain heart and kidney risks, including Lp(a), to provide individuals valuable information about their health.

No-cost screenings for certain heart and kidney risks, including Lp(a), to provide individuals valuable information about their health. Health Education: Information about cardiovascular health and the importance of clinical research in advancing medical treatments.

Information about cardiovascular health and the importance of clinical research in advancing medical treatments. Clinical Research Awareness: Assistance in finding local clinical study opportunities and promoting community engagement in medical research.

Care Access will host health screenings on January 13-15 at The Kingdom Church, located at 800 N Pine Hills Road in Orlando, Fla. Walk-ins are available, but scheduling is recommended at MyFreeHeartTest.com.

“Many patients are unaware of their Lp(a) levels and the risks they pose. By providing no-cost screenings, Care Access is empowering individuals to take control of their heart health,” said Dr. Shital Mehta, Principal Investigator at Care Access - Tampa.

Care Access has locations in Tampa, Daytona Beach, and Brandon to provide health screenings, information about research studies, and other services closer to local residents. To find a screening location near you, visit MyFreeHeartTest.com.

About Care Access

Care Access works around the world to make the future of health better for all. We help people learn more about their health, access health resources they need, and participate in research to help find new medicines and cures.

With over 200 research sites across the globe, hundreds of traveling clinicians, and a fleet of over 150 mobile health clinics, we work with hundreds of communities each year to deliver care and research where it is most needed. Through our Future of Medicine program, we provide our members no-cost health screenings, information about research studies, and other education and services. And through our Difference Makers program, we support and amplify the impact of local leaders and organizations that work to improve their communities’ health and wellness.

To learn more about Care Access, visit www.CareAccess.com.

Contacts



Joseph Oh

media@careaccess.com

202-970-6885