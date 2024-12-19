NLS Pharmaceutics and Kadimastem Announce the Submission of a Request by Kadimastem and iTolerance, Inc. for an FDA Pre-IND Meeting for an Innovative Breakthrough Type 1 Diabetes Treatment

This submission comes after successful INTERACT meeting with the FDA earlier this year.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP) and Kadimastem Ltd. (“Kadimastem”), a clinical-stage company specializing in “off-the-shelf” allogeneic cell therapy products for neurodegenerative diseases and diabetes, announced today in collaboration with iTolerance, Inc, (“iTolerance”) a Miami-based regenerative medicine company, that a request for a Pre-Investigational New Drug (“Pre-IND”) meeting has been submitted by Kadimastem and iTolerance to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for iTOL102, an investigational biologic consisting of allogenic human stem cell-derived pancreatic islets combined with an immunomodulator for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. Kadimastem believes that this collaboration signifies a potentially transformative step in diabetes treatment.

This submission comes after a successful INTERACT (“Initial Targeted Engagement for Regulatory Advice on CBER/CDER Products”) meeting, which is a meeting at a specific time early in the product development, between Kadimastem, iTolerance, and the FDA earlier this year. The submission is a significant milestone toward the clinical development of iTOL102, an on-going collaborative research initiative between iTolerance and Kadimastem, funded in part by the Israel-United States Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation (“BIRD”). iTOL102 combines iTolerance’s proprietary SA-FasL microgel (known as iTOL-100), an immune modulator, and IsletRx, insulin-producing islet cells derived from human pluripotent stem cells, to generate an innovative treatment intended for the potential cure of type 1 diabetes.

iTOL-100, an immunomodulatory microgel technology being developed by iTolerance is designed to reduce or eliminate the need for life-long chronic systemic immunosuppression following transplantation of allogenic cells. In a preclinical diabetic rodent model designed by iTolerance, iTOL-100 was shown by iTolerance to be compatible with Kadimastem’s IsletRx human stem cell-derived islets.

Kadimastem’s IsletRx is a clinical-grade product comprising human pancreatic islet-like cells capable of secreting insulin. IsletRx, a preparation of human stem cell-derived islets developed by Kadimastem, is a scalable and virtually unlimited source of insulin-producing cells which could address the critical shortage of donor islets for transplantation. This innovative therapy may effectively detect glucose levels in the body and produce the necessary amounts of insulin and glucagon.

The iTOL102 product was evaluated at the fast-track center for testing at the Diabetes Research Institute (“DRI”) at the University of Miami School of Medicine, where it was designated by DRI to be a novel combination of tolerance-inducing agent and human stem cell-derived islets demonstrating functional insulin release and disease reversal in an animal model.

Ronen Twito, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kadimastem, stated, “This requested Pre-IND meeting is a crucial step in our development of iTOL 102 and towards bringing this potential breakthroughtherapy to the market. We are committed to advancing our innovative IsletRx cell product and are excited about the potential of combining it with iTolerance’s immunomodulatory technology to create a potential cure for Type 1 diabetes.”

iTolerance Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Japour, added, “The submission of a request for a Pre-IND meeting with the FDA underscores our commitment to addressing the critical need for a diabetes cure with an off-the shelf human allogenic stem cell-derived pancreatic islet product together with iTolerance’s proprietary immunomodulator, iTOL-100, that may reduce or obviate the need for life-long immunosuppression following transplantation. By working closely with Kadimastem, we believe we can unlock the potential for cell therapies for the treatment, and potential cure of Type 1 diabetes.”

Alexander Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics, commented, “We are confident that our pending merger with Kadimastem, once completed, will add significant value to the combined company’s pipeline, bringing valuable assets and a promising growth trajectory. We are working toward the merger closing by the end of January and remain optimistic about the positive impact it will have on our future.”

As previously reported, NLS Pharmaceuticals and Kadimastem entered into an agreement and plan of merger in November 2024. The merger is subject to closing conditions, including the approval of the shareholders of each of the NLS Pharmaceutics and Kadimastem.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists. NLS is focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com, the content of which is not part of this press release.

About Kadimastem

Kadimastem is a clinical stage cell therapy company, developing “off-the-shelf”, allogeneic, proprietary cell products based on its technology platform for the expansion and differentiation of Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESCs) into functional cells. AstroRx®, the company’s lead product, is an astrocyte cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment for ALS and in pre-clinical studies for other neurodegenerative indications.

IsletRx is the company’s treatment for diabetes. IsletRx is comprised of functional pancreatic islet cells producing and releasing insulin and glucagon, intended to treat and potentially cure patients with insulin-dependent diabetes. Kadimastem was founded by Professor Michel Revel, Chief Scientific Officer of Kadimastem and Professor Emeritus of Molecular Genetics at the Weizmann Institute of Science. Professor Revel received the Israel Prize for the invention and development of Rebif®, a multiple sclerosis blockbuster drug sold worldwide. Kadimastem is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: KDST).

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance is an early-stage privately-held regenerative medicine company developing technologies to enable tissue, organoid or cell therapy without requiring life-long immunosuppression. Leveraging its proprietary biotechnology-derived Streptavidin-FasL fusion protein/biotin-PEG microgel (SA-FasL microgel) platform technology, iTOL-100, iTolerance is advancing a pipeline of programs using both allogenic pancreatic islets and stem cells that have the potential to cure diseases. Utilizing iTOL-100 to induce local immune tolerance, iTolerance is developing its lead indication as a potential cure for Type 1 Diabetes without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Additionally, iTolerance is developing iTOL-201 for treating liver failure by utilizing hepatocytes and iTOL-401 as a nanoparticle formulation for large organ transplants without the need for life-long immunosuppression. For more information, please visit itolerance.com, the content of which is not a part of this press release.

