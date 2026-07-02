NKGen Biotech to Present at the 2026 BIOCHINA Global Forum on Troculeucel’s Potential in Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Neurodegenerative Conditions

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced that NKGen Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Y. Song, M.D., will present on the Company’s lead investigational program, troculeucel, at the 2026 BIOCHINA Global Forum, taking place July 9–10, 2026, in Seoul, South Korea.

NKGen Presentation Details :

Title: Use of Troculeucel (Cryopreserved Enhanced Autologous NK Cell Therapy) for Neurodegenerative Diseases Track: Cell & Gene Therapy Innovations and R&D Collaboration Date & Time: Friday, July 10, 2026, at 13:40– 14:00 KST (12:40–1:00 AM ET)





Dr. Song’s presentation will provide an overview of troculeucel, the Company’s lead investigational program currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease, and discuss NKGen’s ongoing efforts to advance its innovative NK cell therapy platform for additional neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Song will further discuss the regulatory environment in China, including certain frameworks and policies in select free-trade zones that may support the development and potential commercialization of therapeutics, including those in U.S. FDA Phase 2 clinical trials, and may be relevant to potential collaborations with Chinese pharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs).

The BIOCHINA Global Forum is a leading international biotechnology partnering and innovation conference which serves as a platform for scientific exchange, strategic collaboration, and cross-border business development within the global life sciences sector.

NKGen’s participation reflects the Company’s commitment to engaging with global biotechnology leaders and exploring opportunities to expand its strategic network across development, manufacturing, and commercialization. The conference provides a valuable forum for discussions with potential partners that may support the future advancement and global development of the Company’s pipeline programs.

A copy of the presentation will be made available on the Company’s website under the Scientific Publications section once the event has concluded. Additionally, previously disclosed scientific data on troculeucel for neurodegenerative disease can be accessed on the same page. For the latest updates on our clinical trials and regulatory announcements, please visit the Company’s News page.

About Troculeucel

Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on NKGen’s journey toward bringing this therapy to market.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated timing and content of its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other public disclosures; the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. Additional risks include uncertainties related to the Company’s acquisition of a majority interest in NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd., including risks regarding the future performance of NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd.’s business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd.’s operations, personnel, and technologies, potential challenges in realizing expected synergies and cost savings, and risks that the Company may not achieve the anticipated strategic, financial, or operational benefits of the acquisition on the expected timeline or at all. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Internal Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MLS (ASCP)

SVP, Corporate Affairs

949-396-6830

dchua@NKGenbiotech.com

External Contacts:

Kevin Gardner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com