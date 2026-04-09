Nkarta to Participate in Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

At 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 15, Nkarta CEO Paul Hastings will participate in a virtual panel discussion, “Cell Therapy in Autoimmune: State of the Art and What Comes Next.”

Later that afternoon, Nkarta President Nadir Mahmood will participate in a 3:45 p.m ET fireside chat to share updates on the company’s investigational CAR-NK cell therapy to treat B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.



A simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.



About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com .

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:

Nadir Mahmood

Nkarta, Inc.

nmahmood@nkartatx.com