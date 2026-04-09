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Nkarta to Participate in Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

At 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 15, Nkarta CEO Paul Hastings will participate in a virtual panel discussion, “Cell Therapy in Autoimmune: State of the Art and What Comes Next.”

Later that afternoon, Nkarta President Nadir Mahmood will participate in a 3:45 p.m ET fireside chat to share updates on the company’s investigational CAR-NK cell therapy to treat B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

A simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Nadir Mahmood
Nkarta, Inc.
nmahmood@nkartatx.com


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Nkarta Inc
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