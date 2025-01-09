Nirrin Technologies Establishes Scientific Advisory Board with Seasoned Leaders in Biomanufacturing and Advanced Therapeutic Development

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nirrin Technologies, a developer of analytical tools poised to transform bioprocess analysis, today announced the founding of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), with key experts in diverse fields across biomanufacturing and advanced therapeutic development joining as inaugural members.





The SAB will provide technical and strategic guidance for ongoing research and development programs and shape plans for current and future innovations. In collaboration with Nirrin scientists, engineers, and leadership, SAB members will propel the company closer to realizing its mission of making medicines easier to develop.

“The founding members of our scientific advisory board and our leadership team have a shared vision to build a future with broader access to desperately needed analytical tools to expedite development and access to advanced therapies for every patient in need,” said Greg Crescenzi, CEO of Nirrin Technologies. “As leaders in their respective fields, the members of our SAB bring additional expertise in business strategy, analytical technology development, and biomanufacturing process that will help us achieve our goals.”

Inaugural members include:

Aaron B. Cowley, Ph.D., MBA is the Chief Scientific Officer at ReciBioPharm (formerly Arranta Bio), the biologics division of ReciPharm. He spearheads the vision and execution of the continuous manufacturing platform being developed for xRNA at ReciBioPharm and is one of the founders and participating members of the MIT Center of Continuous mRNA Manufacturing. Aaron was also the co-founder and CTO at Captozyme, and a founding member and Board Member of Oxidien Pharmaceuticals. His work on redox potentiometry and its impact on the function of enzymes both in vitro and in vivo has resulted in numerous publications, patents, grant funds and private/venture capital funding. Aaron holds an MBA from the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Kansas.

Bryan Hassell, Ph.D. is the founder and Chief Technical Officer at Nirrin Technologies. He also served as a Principal Investigator for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), evaluating the innovation potential of small businesses to help address national security challenges and ensure technological superiority for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Special Ops Command. Bryan was also an Investment Associate with Anzu Partners, where he led diligence on investments into industrial and life science portfolio companies. At Harvard, he developed an organ-on-a-chip microfluidic model of EGFR non-small cell lung cancer to explore tyrosine kinase inhibitor resistance and signaling dynamics in vitro.

Tom Ransohoff, MS is a Principal at RTI Consulting and an Operating Partner with Keensight Capital. He brings over 35 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with broad experience in the development and manufacture of biologics, management of technology-based start-up firms, and currently provides strategic and advisory consulting services for life science firms. Tom was the Technical Head, Biologics Franchise for National Resilience, Inc. after their acquisition of 4th Dimension Bioprocess, where he was a co-founder and COO. He was also Managing Director at BDO and its precursor BioProcess Technology Consultants (BPTC), a leading CMC consulting firm, and currently holds several board and scientific advisory board appointments. Tom holds a BS from MIT and an MS from UC Berkeley, both in Chemical Engineering.

Daniel C. Smith

About Nirrin Technologies

We are transforming bioprocess analytics with our high-precision tunable laser spectroscopy platform (HPTLS). Our Atlas™ system provides a process analytical solution for complex biologics and advanced therapies to reduce development costs and speed time to market. Fingerprinting bioprocesses in real time, Atlas enables insights on product titer and buffer/excipient concentrations at-line, in-line, and in-situ in minutes — delivering improved process control, faster process development, and advanced manufacturing. For more information, visit nirrin.tech, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Media Contact

Alyssa Ludvino

Director of Marcom

alyssa@nirrin.tech