Press Releases

Niowave Expands Global Supply Agreement with AstraZeneca to Deliver Actinium-225 for Next-Generation Cancer Therapies

December 19, 2025 | 
2 min read
  • Niowave will expand its agreement to supply Actinium-225, a highly promising medical isotope, to AstraZeneca
  • 10-year supply agreement will help advance new radioconjugate therapies capable of precisely targeting and destroying cancer cells

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Niowave Inc., a U.S.- based global leader in medical radioisotope production, today announced the expansion of its existing supply agreement with AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, to a 10-year commitment to deliver Actinium-225 (Ac-225), following AstraZeneca's decision to exercise its option to increase capacity. The agreement secures a reliable and scalable supply of this critical isotope to advance AstraZeneca's growing portfolio of radioconjugates (RCs). RCs are a type of cancer treatment that use radioactive particles to target and destroy cancer cells.

"Our expanded agreement with AstraZeneca underscores Niowave's central role in scaling high-quality production of medical radioisotopes for the development of targeted cancer treatments," said Mike Zamiara, CEO of Niowave. "We are pleased to play a role in ensuring that AstraZeneca's promising pipeline of radioconjugates have the isotope supply they need."

Ac-225 is one of the most promising radioisotopes in oncology as its emitted alpha particles deliver highly potent, DNA-damaging energy, enabling precise destruction of tumor cells while limiting harm to surrounding healthy tissue with targeted modalities like RCs. Despite its potential, global supply of Ac-225 remains limited. Niowave's proprietary superconducting linear accelerator technology and radiochemistry provide sustainable, U.S.-based production to address this need.

As AstraZeneca advances RCs for prostate and other difficult-to-treat cancers, the agreement highlights the critical importance of securing dependable isotope supply.

About Niowave

Founded in 2005, Niowave, Inc. is a global leader in developing and operating superconducting electron linear accelerators and advancing radiochemistry procedures for medical isotope production. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company produces Ac-225 and other isotopes to support the next generation of cancer treatments, with a mission to accelerate the fight against cancer through reliable, scalable supply.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niowave-expands-global-supply-agreement-with-astrazeneca-to-deliver-actinium-225-for-next-generation-cancer-therapies-302646279.html

SOURCE Niowave Inc.

