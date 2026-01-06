Nimbus Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Lilly for Novel Oral Obesity Treatment

-- New collaboration follows previous Lilly and Nimbus AMPK research collaboration in cardiometabolic disease --

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC ("Nimbus Therapeutics" or "Nimbus"), a drug discovery company developing breakthrough medicines through its AI-enhanced computational drug discovery engine, today announced it has entered into a multi-year research collaboration and exclusive, worldwide license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") to develop a novel oral treatment for obesity and other metabolic diseases.

This new collaboration follows the previous collaboration between Nimbus and Lilly targeting AMPK in cardiometabolic diseases. The companies will now apply Nimbus' computational chemistry and structure-based drug design approach to an early-stage, small molecule discovery program addressing a significant unmet need in obesity.

"We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Nimbus, a team that has demonstrated exceptional ability to tackle complex drug discovery challenges," said Ruth Gimeno, Group Vice President, Diabetes and Metabolic Research and Development at Lilly. "Working together to develop this novel obesity therapy represents an important addition to Lilly's efforts to advance innovative treatment options for patients with metabolic disorders."

"At Nimbus, computational scientists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists and translational biologists work together to integrate AI-driven predictive models with structure-based design to develop novel small molecules with best-in-class potential. This integration has enabled us to consistently deliver optimized clinical candidates for difficult-to-drug targets," said Peter J. Tummino, Ph.D., President of Research and Development at Nimbus. "We are excited to collaborate with Lilly on another program, combining our discovery capabilities with their metabolic disease expertise to bring a much-needed new treatment to people with obesity and make a meaningful difference in their lives."

Under the terms of the collaboration, Nimbus is eligible to receive upfront and near-term milestone payments totaling $55 million, with eligibility to receive up to approximately $1.3 billion in total including development, commercial, and sales milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales.

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a structure-based drug discovery company developing breakthrough small molecule medicines through AI-enhanced computational chemistry. Nimbus pursues well-validated but difficult-to-drug targets with high potential to transform patients' lives. The company advances promising research based on a unique strategy that combines leading-edge computational technologies with a tailored array of machine learning-based predictive modeling approaches.

Nimbus' pipeline includes NDI-219216, a Werner syndrome helicase (WRN) inhibitor in Phase 1/2 development for microsatellite instability high (MSI-H) tumors, a salt-inducible kinase 2 (SIK2) inhibitor advancing toward first-in-human studies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and multiple preclinical programs in oncology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. The company is headquartered in Boston, Mass. To learn more about Nimbus, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

