Nikon Instruments and Astellas announce a strategic collaboration to offer SakuLab-Cambridge MA resident companies access to advanced imaging capabilities provided by Nikon BioImaging Lab USA

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. (Nikon), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, and Astellas Innovation Management LLC ("Astellas"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Astellas Pharma Inc., have entered a strategic collaboration to support SakuLab™-Cambridge MA resident companies by providing access to advanced imaging systems and analysis capabilities. Under this agreement, resident companies will have access to Nikon's suite of microscopy imaging technologies and the imaging contract research services of the Nikon BioImaging Lab USA.

This collaboration provides SakuLab-Cambridge MA residents new support in the development of breakthrough treatments and technologies, specifically via access to advanced instrumentation and analysis tools as well as imaging and screening applications that play a key role in facilitating research and developing new technologies.

"Nikon is very excited to have a strategic collaboration with Astellas," said Fumiki Yanagawa, general manager at the Nikon BioImaging Lab. "In the hands of our team of skilled scientists at the Nikon BioImaging Lab, we are proud to support the SakuLab-Cambridge MA resident companies in their efforts in research and development of drug therapies, and to help accelerate treatments using our cutting-edge optical imaging equipment and analysis software."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Nikon, which we believe will benefit our SakuLab-Cambridge MA resident companies," said Morten Sogaard, head of Innovation Lab at Astellas. "By providing cutting-edge imaging capabilities, we are enhancing our residents' research potential and paving the way for transformative treatments. We believe this collaboration fosters an innovative environment of creativity and scientific excellence, driving progress in life sciences and supporting the next generation of innovators."

