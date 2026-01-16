Nicoya Life Sciences Announces Launch of Multichannel Benchtop SPR Instrument, Aimed to Deliver Publication-Quality, Real-time Kinetic Data to Small and Midsize Research Labs

Lowers the barrier to SPR by reducing sample requirements to microliter scale – up to 99% less material than traditional methods and without needing purification

Opens access to early biologics discovery and academic labs with flexible 4-8 channel throughputs and best-in-class pricing

KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nicoya Life Sciences, Inc., a leading provider of advanced biophysical characterization tools for biologics discovery and development, today announced the launch of Revo™, a label-free binding kinetics platform designed to make gold-standard surface plasmon resonance (SPR) data more accessible to a broader range of researchers. By combining the trusted precision of SPR with the simplicity and usability researchers expect from modern benchtop systems, Revo enables teams to generate publication-quality interaction data without the cost, complexity, or specialized expertise traditionally associated with SPR.

Revo was developed to address a longstanding gap in the industry: the need for a biomolecular interaction analysis platform that delivers reliable, high-quality data while fitting seamlessly into real-world laboratory environments. The four-channel Revo™ system supports measurements in complex media, minimizes maintenance requirements, and offers a space- and cost-efficient alternative to traditional SPR instruments – empowering more teams to make confident, data-driven decisions earlier in drug and vaccine development.

“SPR has long delivered unparalleled insight into biomolecular interactions, but access has remained limited to well-resourced labs,” said Ryan Denomme, CEO and co-founder of Nicoya. “Label-free systems that have attempted to make SPR more affordable suffer from trade-offs in data quality, sample consumption, automation, and key capabilities. With Revo, scientists no longer need to compromise – they can get high quality SPR data for a fraction of the price of comparable instruments. This reflects our commitment and years of research and development to advance next-generation SPR technology – not simply cost optimization.”

Revo combines digital microfluidics (DMF) with nanotechnology-based biosensors, housed within a disposable cartridge, eliminating the need for ongoing fluidics maintenance. Each cartridge supports up to 18 total interactions, generating up to 90 individual binding curves per assay, the same capacity as a 96-well plate. Key benefits of the platform include:

High-quality, reproducible SPR data with minimal hands-on time

2 µL sample volume requirements, helping labs conserve valuable reagents

Compatibility with crude samples, enabling real-world workflows

Automated sample and buffer handling, including serial dilutions, reducing hands-on time by up to 70%

Flexible assay configurations, chemistries, and functionalized cartridge options, including carboxyl and streptavidin surfaces

Compact, benchtop footprint suitable for startups, academic labs, and translational research environments

Comprehensive software further simplifies assay setup and analysis, enabling straightforward access to kinetics, affinity, screening, and quantitation assays, without the need for specialized SPR expertise.

Revo offers a scalable four- to eight-channel throughput designed for labs that need high-quality interaction data without the scale or investment required for higher-throughput platforms. Multiple pricing and throughput options allow customers to scale up or down as their research evolves, while maintaining consistent data quality across Nicoya’s platform.

Nicoya will unveil Revo for the first time at the upcoming PepTalk conference in San Diego on January 19-22, 2026, with an opportunity to win a free system. Visit us at Booth 406 or learn more here.

About Nicoya Life Sciences, Inc.

Nicoya Lifesciences is advancing biopharmaceutical discovery by making high-quality biophysical data more accessible, actionable, and impactful for researchers worldwide. The company empowers scientists with integrated, intuitive analytical solutions that reveal how complex biologics function, behave, and remain stable – insights critical to confident decision-making across discovery and development.

Serving academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical teams, Nicoya helps de-risk research, accelerate development timelines, and unlock deeper biological understanding. By combining scientific rigor with usability and expert partnership, Nicoya enables its customers to move faster, ask better questions, and translate data into meaningful progress for human health. Learn more at https://nicoyalife.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/nicoya-lifesciences/.

Media Contact

Christine Quern

cq@christinequern.com

617-650-8497