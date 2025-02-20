Nicklaus Children’s is First in Florida to Offer Carpediem Device to Enhance Dialysis Treatment of Infants

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children’s Hospital has acquired Mozarc Medical’s Carpediem™ Cardio Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine designed to support dialysis treatment of newborns with acute kidney injury and fluid overload. The hospital is the first in Florida to offer this new system designed to optimize care for the smallest patients.

Created on a miniaturized platform, the device provides continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) for patients weighing between 2.5 and 10 kilograms. The device is designed to deliver treatment with precise control by including high-precision scales and sensors to monitor fluid balance, blood leaks and air bubbles.

“CRRT treatments have been far more challenging in infants because dialysis equipment has not been perfectly suited for the care of the smallest and most fragile patients,” said Dr. Nicole M. Christin, medical director of the dialysis unit at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and chief of pediatric nephrology for Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists. “The Carpediem system is a terrific advancement, designed expressly to meet the need of our youngest patients. It enhances the precision of neonatal CRRT treatment and lowers exposure to risks, enabling us to provide the very best possible care to children in our community and beyond.”

The new equipment is offered in the Nicklaus Children’s Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a regional referral center for newborns requiring highly advanced care.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. The hospital and its network of outpatient centers and offices serve close to 70% of children in the Miami market. Nicklaus Children's is home to the region's most advanced Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, and its centers of excellence Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Health and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Brain Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. Our 325-bed hospital, which is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, has many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor.

