Niagen Bioscience Announces Pharmaceutical-Grade Niagen® IV Is Now Available in Almost 600 Clinics Nationwide

Outperforming NAD+ IV, Niagen IV (patented nicotinamide riboside or NR) provides superior tolerability, a 75% shorter infusion time, and increases NAD+ 20% higher three hours post-infusion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NAGE #Bioscience--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: NAGE) (formerly ChromaDex Corp.), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announced the continued expansion of its clinical footprint with additional new clinics now offering pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® IV and injections featuring patented nicotinamide riboside. These new providers join a growing network of almost 600 clinics nationwide offering the first-of-its-kind, pharmaceutical-grade NAD-boosting Niagen IV therapy. For a list of all clinic providers, please visit https://www.niagenplus.com/pages/clinic-locator.

Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience, stated, “At the heart of the Niagen Plus ecosystem are our sterile pharmaceutical-grade Niagen NR formulations for IV as well as intramuscular (IM) and subcutaneous (SubQ) injections. These Niagen NR products are high-quality solutions for those seeking the most advanced, clinically supported NAD-boosting interventions.”

Some of the new clinic providers include:

Outperforming NAD+ IV, Niagen IV is a significant advancement in NAD-boosting therapy. In a head-to-head comparison with NAD+ IV, Niagen IV offers superior tolerability, a 75% shorter infusion time, and a statistically significant 20% increase in whole blood NAD+ levels three hours after infusion, as measured by NAD+ dried blood spot tests (MedRxiv). Study results demonstrated that NAD+ IV had a longer infusion time and was associated with a high prevalence of uncomfortable side effects such as headaches, stomach pain, diarrhea, and nausea, which were not observed with Niagen IV.

A common misconception is that the NAD+ molecule itself is bioavailable and that consumers can experience elevated NAD+ levels by taking NAD+ itself orally or intravenously. As a large, phosphorylated molecule, the NAD+ molecule cannot cross the cell membrane directly and must first be broken down into other NAD+ precursors, such as Niagen NR. Among various NAD+ precursors and the NAD+ molecule itself, Niagen is most efficient and effective at increasing NAD+ levels—it easily crosses the cell membrane directly and requires fewer steps for conversion into NAD+.

Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen is compounded and distributed by 503B registered outsourcing facilities, including Wells Pharma of Houston, which adhere to stringent testing standards as required by the U.S. FDA, which ensures compliance with US Pharmacopoeia (USP) particulate matter and bacterial endotoxin guidelines. For more information on regulatory compliance and the scientific and quality standards behind Niagen, visit niagenbioscience.com.

Arete Wellness, Beyond Remedi, Clarus Health, Energy4Life Centers, LifeMed Institute, Navo, and PEAQ Society highlight the benefits of Niagen IV:

Adam Bobo, CRNA, Owner of Arete Wellness, noted, “At Arete Wellness in Nashville, our goal is to help clients enhance both athletic performance and overall wellness. Through extensive experience, we've found that Niagen IV is one of the most effective treatments available—whether you're a professional athlete or just someone looking to improve your health. Our athletes use it to support cellular recovery so they are at the top of their game. But it’s not just for elite competitors—Niagen IV is perfect for anyone looking to boost their overall health and longevity. It’s quickly become an essential part of the services we offer our clients.”

Marlee Dukek, Owner & RN at Beyond Remedi, shared, “Our clients are high-performing professionals, and they can’t get enough of Niagen IV therapy—and for good reason. As driven individuals who demand peak performance from their minds and bodies, they appreciate how Niagen IV helps them recharge at a cellular level by boosting cellular energy and overall resilience. This allows them to tackle long days, intense schedules, and demanding decisions with greater ease and focus. Every client who has had both NAD+ IV and Niagen IV prefers Niagen IV for many reasons. We love how this product is benefiting our clients, and we have seen great success within our studio since offering this product.”

Anthony Kaveh, MD, Medical Director of Clarus Health in San Francisco, stated, “I recommend that patients with complex health needs, such as low energy levels, discomfort, or brain health concerns, integrate Niagen IV into their treatment plans. The side effect profile is very favorable, and this molecule can provide results to patients who have struggled for years. The list of responsive conditions continues to grow, and with it, patient satisfaction and quality of life. With proper medical guidance, the Niagen stack can transform patient lives and restore hope, making it a valuable modality in our practice.”

Dr. Greg Eckel, Founder of Energy4Life Centers, Brain Regeneration Specialist, commented, “High performers don’t have time to run on empty—and Niagen IV is an infusion to support cellular energy. As someone who has spent decades focusing on brain health, I’ve seen firsthand how NAD+ can change the game. Delivered intravenously, Niagen IV supports recovery and brain health in the face of physiological stress and burnout. For entrepreneurs pushing limits, this is next-level fuel for your most valuable asset—your brain.”

Dr. Randolph Whipps, MD, FACC of LifeMed Institute, said, “At LifeMed Institute, innovation and patient-centered care go hand-in-hand. We strive to be at the forefront of regenerative and preventative medicine, continuously offering cutting-edge treatments that enhance both health and vitality. We utilize many comprehensive tools, including hormone optimization, personalized medical-grade supplements, sexual vitality treatments, IV and peptide therapies, with extensive genetic and biomarker testing.



We're excited to announce that all five of our locations now offer Niagen IVs, pushes, and injections, a powerful addition to our wellness services. Our patients are thrilled with the experience, relying on it to boost cellular energy, recovery, and overall vitality. What makes this breakthrough therapy especially appealing is its convenience and flexibility. Whether you choose a 30-minute IV session, a quick 5-minute push, or a simple injection that can be administered in our office, Niagen IV makes supporting your cellular health easier than ever.



We're proud to offer this innovative solution that empowers our patients to revitalize their energy, enhance their well-being, and improve their quality of life. Consider investing in yourself with Niagen IV for a strong, healthy life.”

Kimberly Harrison, FNP-BC, medical director at Navo, remarked, "At Navo, we’ve seen just how powerful Niagen IV can be—our clients are experiencing a noticeable boost in overall wellness. As a company focused on delivering next-level results, we believe Niagen is set to fully replace traditional NAD IV therapy within the next two to three years—and possibly even sooner. It’s a meaningful step forward in the future of wellness, and we’re proud to be leading that shift."

Dr. Patrick Russell, DC, Chiropractic Physician, Functional Medicine Specialist, and Co-Founder of PEAQ Society, stated, “As a specialist in athlete performance and recovery, I’ve tested countless therapies—but Niagen IV stands out as one of the most powerful IV formulations for elite competitors. My NFL athletes rely on it before every game to boost cellular energy and support recovery, helping them perform at their absolute peak.



The impact is undeniable. Players report that their recovery is better supported, making it an essential part of our pre-game protocol. In fact, during a mid-season shortage of Niagen IV, some of my athletes chose to skip their IVs entirely rather than settle for a standard NAD+ IV—that’s how much they trust this treatment.



Niagen IV by Niagen Plus is more than just an IV—it’s a game-changing tool for any athlete serious about longevity, recovery, and sustained high performance. If you’re looking for an edge, this is it.”

For more information about Niagen IV, visit www.niagenplus.com.

About Niagen Bioscience:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), formerly ChromaDex Corp., is the global leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There’s a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically proven product portfolio is Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, high-quality, and legal NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company’s consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen Plus™, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription.

Niagen Bioscience’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “probable,” “believes” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “projects,” “continue,” “would” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: inflationary conditions and adverse economic conditions; our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain and grow sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; risks of unanticipated developments in and risks related to the Company’s ability to secure adequate quantities of pharmaceutical-grade Niagen in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to obtain appropriate contracts and arrangements with U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities required to compound and distribute pharmaceutical-grade Niagen to clinics; the Company’s ability to remain on the U.S. FDA Bulk Drug Substances Nominated for Use in Compounding Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act Category 1 list; the Company’s ability to maintain and enforce the Company’s existing intellectual property and obtain new patents; whether the potential benefits of NRC can be further supported; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA and other governmental authorities; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by the Company to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Niagen Bioscience undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 1/1/2024 - 12/31/2024).

Niagen Bioscience Media Contact:

Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations & Partnerships

310-405-5227

kendall.knysch@niagenbio.com

Niagen Bioscience Investor Relations Contact:

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com