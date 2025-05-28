Nexus Wins Patent Litigation for Injectable Cyclophosphamide, Paving Way for Generic

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Pharmaceuticals announced that on May 9, 2025, it won a patent litigation involving injectable cyclophosphamide. Cyclophosphamide has been approved for certain kinds of cancer, and Nexus had been pursuing a generic version to offer to patients.

Ingenus Pharmaceuticals sued Nexus for patent infringement. A federal judge in the Northern District of Illinois found all claims in Ingenus’s patent were invalid. The judge’s invalidity decision was based on indefiniteness, because all patent claims used the word “stable”, but that term was found to be undefined. According to the judge, “Nexus has established by clear and convincing evidence that an impermissible ‘zone of uncertainty’ exists.” The judge entered final judgment in Nexus’s favor.

This decision paves the way for generic entry for Nexus’s injectable cyclophosphamide product. “We are pleased that the district court judge issued a thoughtful opinion concluding that Ingenus’s patent was invalid,” said Chief Executive Officer and President, Usman Ahmed. “Nexus appreciates the judgment, and we look forward to helping patients access generic alternatives for injectable cyclophosphamide.”

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they are needed most.

