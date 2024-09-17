NextCure Presented Results of the Phase 1b Study of NC410 in Combination with Pembrolizumab at ESMO 2024

Of the 20 evaluable ovarian cancer patients, there were 5 PRs

Of the 43 evaluable ICI-naïve MSS/MSI-L CRC patients without liver metastasis, there were 3 PRs

Biomarker data support proposed mechanism of action of NC410



BELTSVILLE, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer, today announced that clinical data from the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1b/2 study evaluating NC410, a LAIR-2 fusion protein, in combination with pembrolizumab was presented at ESMO 2024. The trial, which is evaluating the combination in ovarian cancer and immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) naïve and refractory microsatellite stable (MSS)/microsatellite instability-low (MSI-L) colorectal cancer (CRC), demonstrated clinical activity in these hard-to-treat cancers. The data were presented by clinical trial investigators Emese Zsiros, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Oncology, Chair, Department of Gynecologic Oncology, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (ovarian) and Eric S. Christenson, M.D., Assistant Professor of Oncology at Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center (CRC). The presentations are available on the NextCure website (www.nextcure.com).

“The combination of NC410 and pembrolizumab continues to demonstrate clinical activity against ovarian cancer and MSS/MSI-L CRC, recalcitrant cancers that are generally unresponsive to immunotherapy. In both tumor types, study subjects who achieved clinical benefit of partial response or stable disease demonstrated durability of their responses that was clinically meaningful for these patient populations,” said Udayan Guha, M.D., Ph.D., NextCure’s Senior Vice President, Clinical and Translational Development. “We are continuing to follow the patients who remain on study and look forward to providing an update later this year.”

Presentation details:

Title: Results of the Phase 1b Study of NC410 Combined with Pembrolizumab in ovarian Cancer Patients

Lead Author: Emese Zsiros, M.D., Ph.D.

Presentation Number: 758P

Title: Results of the Phase 1b Study of NC410 Combined with Pembrolizumab in MSS/MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Patients

Lead Author: Eric S. Christenson, M.D.

Presentation Number: 577P

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on advancing innovative medicines that treat cancer patients that do not respond to, or have disease progression on, current therapies, through the use of differentiated mechanisms of actions including antibody-drug conjugates, antibodies and proteins. We focus on advancing therapies that leverage our core strengths in understanding biological pathways and biomarkers, the interactions of cells, including in the tumor microenvironment, and the role each interaction plays in a biologic response. www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, including that early clinical data may not be confirmed by later clinical results; risks that pre-clinical research may not be confirmed in clinical trials; risks related to marketing approval and commercialization; and NextCure’s dependence on key personnel. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.

