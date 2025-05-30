NextCure and LigaChemBio to Present Trial in Progress Poster for LNCB74, a B7-H4 Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate, as Monotherapy in Participants with Advanced Solid Tumors at ASCO 2025

LNCB74 is in a Phase 1, open-label, first-in-human study that will include dose escalation, safety, and biomarker backfills and randomized dose expansion/optimization

BELTSVILLE, Md., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer, together with LigaChem Biosciences, Inc. (LigaChemBio) announced that a trial in progress poster from the Phase 1 study evaluating LNCB74, a B7-H4 targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.

The Phase 1 study is evaluating LNCB74 as monotherapy in participants with advanced solid tumors, including platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, treatment-refractory breast cancer, endometrial cancer, biliary tract cancer, and squamous non-small cell lung cancer. The trial includes dose escalation and dose expansion and optimization phases. The study is currently enrolling in dose escalation.

"B7-H4 represents an attractive target for ADC therapy given its high expression in multiple tumor types and limited expression in normal tissues," said Udayan Guha, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of NextCure. "LNCB74 has demonstrated a superior safety profile in preclinical studies and potent anti-tumor activity across multiple models, making it a promising therapeutic candidate for patients with B7-H4-expressing solid tumors."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title A Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study for LNCB74, A B7-H4

Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate, As Monotherapy In Participants With Advanced Solid Tumor

Date and Time: June 2, 2025, 1:30 pm-4:30 pm CT

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Abstract Number: TPS3167

