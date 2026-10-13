NexLife Announces October 2026 GLP-1 Price Index on Online Prices of Compounded Tirzepatide and Semaglutide

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexLife announces a new report, the October 2026 NexLife GLP-1 Price Index, on the monthly prices of compounded tirzepatide and compounded semaglutide at online telehealth programs in the United States. This can be accessed in full here: https://nexlife.us/pages/glp-1-price-index

The index records the all-in, month-to-month prices that 21 online telehealth programs publish on their own websites, checked on Oct. 7–8, 2026, and links each price to its source. It counts any required membership in the price, flags prices that rise with the dose and labels sale prices, so readers can see what treatment costs over time, not only a starting price.



Photo 1: Key findings of the October 2026 NexLife GLP-1 Price Index: at U.S. online telehealth programs, compounded tirzepatide has a median all-in price of $222 a month and compounded semaglutide $175 (prices checked Oct. 7-8, 2026). Compounded medications are not FDA-approved.

Key findings from the October 2026 index

Compounded tirzepatide prices

Compounded semaglutide prices

One price at every dose : 10 of the 14 tirzepatide programs and 10 of the 16 semaglutide programs say their price stays the same as the dose increases.

: 10 of the 14 tirzepatide programs and 10 of the 16 semaglutide programs say their price stays the same as the dose increases. Required memberships : at three tirzepatide programs, a required membership adds $79 to $99 a month, which the index includes in their price.

: at three tirzepatide programs, a required membership adds $79 to $99 a month, which the index includes in their price. Data and citation







Photo 2: Compounded tirzepatide prices at 14 online telehealth programs, from the NexLife GLP-1 Price Index (prices checked Oct. 7-8, 2026). Each dot is one program’s all-in, month-to-month price; the median is $222. Compounded tirzepatide is not FDA-approved.



Photo 3: Compounded semaglutide prices at 16 online telehealth programs, from the NexLife GLP-1 Price Index (prices checked Oct. 7-8, 2026). The median is $175; the lowest, $79, is a labeled sale price on a one-month plan. Compounded semaglutide is not FDA-approved.

The index is intended to help consumers and reporters compare published prices for compounded GLP-1 medications on the same basis. Compounded medications are prepared by state-licensed pharmacies for individual prescriptions and are not FDA-approved.



Photo 4: How the NexLife GLP-1 Price Index counts a monthly price: all-in with any required membership, month-to-month plan prices, dose-based prices flagged, sale prices labeled, and every price linked to its source and dated.

About NexLife

NexLife is a LegitScript-certified telehealth and care-coordination company for weight management, metabolic health, hormone optimization and longevity care, based in Wilmington, Delaware. Physicians with Nexlife Medical Group P.C., an affiliated medical group, make every prescribing decision, and state-licensed 503A partner pharmacies fill prescriptions. NexLife focuses on transparent, all-in pricing and physician-led care, and publishes the GLP-1 Price Index.

Media contact

NexLife Press Team

Email: hq@nexlife.com

300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 210, Wilmington, Delaware 19801

Website: https://nexlife.us

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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