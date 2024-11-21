SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NEXGEL to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Conference on December 10-11, 2024

November 21, 2024 | 
1 min read

LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Conference 2024 on December 10 and 11, 2024.

iAccess Alpha Virtual Conference Details:
Date: December 10-11, 2024
Presentation Day and Time: Tuesday, December 10th at 10:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3074/51540

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Levy, please contact your representatives at iAccess or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NEXGEL@KCSA.Com.

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
NEXGEL@KCSA.com

Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Gilead and Kite Are Cutting Employees, Closing Seattle, Philadelphia Sites
November 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Lays Off 45% of Employees
November 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin