Nexalin Technology Announces Attendance at the 2025 Maxim Growth Summit

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”), the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2025 Maxim Growth Summit on October 22nd at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC. This event brings together industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Nexalin’s management team and learn about its proprietary, non-invasive neurostimulation — a drug-free, clinically proven treatment with the potential to scale worldwide.

For additional information about the Maxim Growth Summit, or to register for the event, please click here.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

