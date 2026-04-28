Nexalin Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication with Neuroimaging Data in Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics Highlighting Brain-Network Effects and Clinical Improvement in Chronic Insomnia

Publication reports statistically significant improvement in sleep quality following treatment with Nexalin’s 15 mA, 77.5 Hz stimulation approach, with no meaningful improvement in the sham group

Neuroimaging data provides mechanistic support for Nexalin’s proprietary DIFS™ technology and further validates the Company’s advanced non-pharmacologic treatment strategy for mental health issues

Houston, TX, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”), the leader in non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced the online publication of a peer-reviewed study in Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics reporting significant clinical improvement and measurable brain-network modulation in patients with chronic insomnia treated with the Company’s high-power 15 mA, 77.5 Hz stimulation approach. The paper was published online on April 20, 2026.

The study, titled: “Modulating Default and Salience/Ventral Attention networks: Exploring the treatment effect of transcranial alternating current stimulation on chronic insomnia,” evaluated the effects of four weeks of active treatment using Nexalin’s DIFS technology versus sham devices in a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial. According to the publication, patients in the active treatment group experienced a statistically significant reduction in Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) scores from 13.8 to 7.7 (p < 0.001), while the sham group showed no significant change, with PSQI scores moving from 13.8 to 13.9 (p = 0.74).

The publication also reported that treatment was associated with measurable modulation of neural activity and functional connectivity in primary brain networks implicated in hyperarousal, emotional regulation, and self-referential processing, including the Default and Salience/Ventral Attention networks. The authors concluded that the findings provide insight into the potential mechanism of response by which Nexalin’s proprietary frequency stimulation improves the functional health of the brain, which also improves sleep quality in individuals with chronic insomnia.

“This publication represents another important scientific validation point for Nexalin and our proprietary DIFS™ technology,” said Dr. David Owens, Chief Medical Officer of Nexalin Technology. “We believe these findings go beyond simply suggesting symptom improvement; they also provide neuroimaging evidence indicating that our high-power, non-invasive approach may be modulating key brain networks. This combination of clinical signal and mechanistic support further strengthens the case for Nexalin’s treatment platform and reinforces the broader potential of DIFS™ across neuropsychiatric indications.”

“We believe Nexalin DIFS™ represents a breakthrough in neurostimulation technology,” said Mark White, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalin Technology. “Unlike conventional approaches that may be limited by power, invasiveness, tolerability, or depth of engagement, DIFS™ is designed to deliver a differentiated, high-power, non-invasive stimulation approach that is undetectable to the human body. We believe Nexalin has the potential to meaningfully advance the standard of care for mental health. Based on the growing body of clinical and scientific evidence, we believe DIFS™ stands apart from currently available neurostimulation techniques and may offer a superior platform for addressing complex brain-based disorders. Nexalin continues to advance the HALO™ Clarity pivotal program with a growing body of peer-reviewed evidence that supports the unique value proposition of Nexalin technology for patients, providers, and shareholders.”

The newly published paper adds to Nexalin’s expanding body of clinical literature across insomnia and other neuropsychiatric indications. Nexalin previously announced positive published insomnia data from a 120-participant randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter study, and in February and April 2026 announced its pivotal HALO™ Clarity trial intended to support a planned De Novo FDA submission in insomnia.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. Nexalin’s medical devices are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body. Nexalin products are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues using frequency based bioelectronic medical technology. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). These forward-looking statements relate to future events, future performance, or management’s current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, plans, estimates, intentions, or projections relating to the future, and are not guarantees of future performance. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, or that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances (including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “designed to,” “positioned to,” “potential,” “targeted,” “seeking,” “continues,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “outlook,” “guidance,” or similar expressions, or the negative of such terms), are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Nexalin’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential implications and significance of the Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics publication and any related neuroimaging or clinical findings; the validation, mechanism of action, and differentiation of Nexalin’s DIFS™ platform; the broader relevance and clinical applicability of the Company’s technology across multiple indications, including chronic insomnia and other neuropsychiatric conditions; the design, enrollment, timing, progress, results, and potential outcomes of the HALO™ Clarity pivotal program and other future clinical trials; the potential for future development, regulatory progress (including any planned De Novo FDA submission), and commercialization of the Company’s products and technology; the Company’s beliefs regarding its competitive position, market opportunity, and value proposition; management’s expectations regarding future regulatory submissions, clearances, and approvals; and the Company’s strategic plans, business prospects, and capital needs. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future studies will be initiated or completed on a timely basis or at all, that published findings will be replicated in larger or controlled trials, or that the Company’s technology will receive regulatory clearance or approval for any particular indication or on any anticipated timeline.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainties regarding the design, enrollment, execution, timing, results, and completion of clinical trials, including the HALO™ Clarity pivotal program; the ability to obtain regulatory clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) or other regulatory bodies, including with respect to any planned De Novo submission; the sufficiency of clinical and non-clinical data to support regulatory submissions; the potential for adverse events, safety concerns, or product performance issues; market acceptance of, and reimbursement for, the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; competition from existing and new treatment alternatives; the Company’s reliance on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, and clinical investigators;’ the Company’s ability to secure adequate funding on acceptable terms to complete its planned clinical, regulatory, and commercial programs; and general economic, political, regulatory, and market conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings the Company makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these filings are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the risk factors and other disclosures referenced above, and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

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