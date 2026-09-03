Newron Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

MILAN, Italy and MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that Stefan Weber, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference:

Conference Details:

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 14-16, 2026

Format: Company presentation and one-on-ones

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET

Presenter: Stefan Weber, Chief Executive Officer, Newron

Event Link: click here

Location: New York, NY

Please contact a conference representative to request one-on-one meetings, or please contact John Fraunces at jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com.

Note that the Company presentation will be accessible on the News and Events page of the Newron website (www.newron.com).

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. Headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy, the Company has a strong track record of advancing neuroscience-based treatments from discovery to market. Newron’s lead compound, evenamide, is a first-in-class glutamate modulator and has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and for poorly responding patients with schizophrenia. Evenamide is currently being developed in the global pivotal ENIGMA-TRS Phase III development program. Clinical trial results to date demonstrate the benefits of this drug candidate in the TRS as well as poorly responding patient population, with significant improvements across key efficacy measures increasing over time, as well as a favorable safety profile, which is uncommon for available antipsychotic medications. Newron has signed development and commercialization agreements for evenamide with EA Pharma (a subsidiary of Eisai) for Japan and other Asian territories, as well as Myung In Pharm for South Korea. Newron’s first marketed product, Xadago®/safinamide received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. The product is commercialized by Newron’s partner Zambon, with Supernus Pharmaceuticals holding marketing rights in the U.S., and Meiji Seika responsible for development and commercialization in Japan and other key Asian territories. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Newron

Stefan Weber – CEO; pr@newron.com

UK/Europe

Simon Conway / Ciara Martin / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting; +44 20 3727 1000, SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Switzerland

Valentin Handschin, IRF; +41 43 244 81 54, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Germany/Europe

Anne Hennecke / Maximilian Schur, MC Services; +49 211 52925227, newron@mc-services.eu

USA

John Fraunces, LifeSci Advisors, +1 917 355 2395 jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com