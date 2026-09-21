Newly Published Preclinical Study Demonstrates CD38 as a Driver of Age-Related NAD+ Decline, Older Mothers Have Lower NAD+ Levels in Placental Tissue, and NAD+ Restoration with Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) Improves Pregnancy Outcomes

Preclinical study results showcase that CD38, an NAD-consuming enzyme more active with age and inflammation, leads to NAD+ depletion in placental tissue, while restoring NAD+ with the precursor NR improved placental, fetal, and offspring outcomes in aged mice
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NAGE #Biotech--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announces the publication of independent preclinical research in Nature Communications led by a team at Sichuan Agricultural University identifying the CD38 enzyme as a primary driver of NAD+ decline in aging tissue, and that nicotinamide riboside (NR) restored NAD+ and improved placental, fetal, and offspring outcomes in aged mice despite elevated CD38.
The researchers measured NAD+ and related metabolites in human placental tissue from younger and older mothers and found older placentas held less NAD+, NADH, and NADP+. Higher placental levels of the NAD+, NADH, and NADP+ metabolites were associated with higher infant birth weight. Mice and pigs showed the same age-related decline alongside poorer pregnancy outcomes, suggesting a broader feature of reproductive aging rather than specific to one species.
Andrew Shao, PhD, Senior Vice President, Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs at Niagen Bioscience stated, “This paper demonstrated age-related decline in placental tissue NAD+, reaffirmed that CD38 consumes both NAD+ and NMN, and showed the positive reproductive effects of increasing NAD+ with NR.”
Niagen Bioscience did not conduct, fund, or design this study, and the NR used was not the Company’s Niagen ingredient. The Company is highlighting the work because the results speak to the mechanism behind NAD+ decline and how different NAD+ precursors behave in tissue where that mechanism is most active.
The demand side of NAD+ decline
This research provides insight into how NAD+ consumption increases with age by overactivation of CD38. CD38 is a multifunctional ectoenzyme, and its expression increases with age in multiple cell types, particularly on the surface of immune cells, contributing to metabolic changes and age-related inflammation. In addition, CD38 degrades another precursor, nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN). This CD38 action exacerbates inflammation, which drives CD38 activity, and so on.
The authors traced the source to CD38-expressing macrophages accumulating in aged placental tissue and depleting NAD+ in neighboring decidual stromal cells. Across several experiments, the authors showed that the CD38 enzyme acts on NAD+ and NMN outside the cell, before they can cross the cell and be used.
CD38 consumes NMN, while previous research shows NR inhibits CD38
The analysis examined how CD38 inhibition vs. NAD+ boosting with NR affects NAD+ in placental tissues and reproductive outcomes. Consistent with previous findings, the study also demonstrated NMN is also a substrate for CD38. NMN cannot enter the cell directly because it carries a phosphate group, which prevents it from crossing the cell membrane intact. Because NMN must be converted first, it is left outside the cell and exposed. The authors observed that CD38 breaks down NMN, while previously published research demonstrates NR actually inhibits CD38 activity (Kao et al., 2024). This suggests that in tissues with high CD38 activity, NR is more effective than NMN because NMN may not survive long enough to be used by the cell.
Preclinical study overview
The investigators analyzed human placental tissue from younger and older mothers in mouse and pig models. They profiled NAD+ and related metabolites, identified the cell population responsible for the decline, and then tested whether restoring NAD+ changed outcomes. They attempted restoration in two ways: oral NR and CD38 inhibitor(78c).
Key findings
- Across humans, mice, and pigs, placental aging was consistently associated with lower NAD+, NADH, NADP+, identifying a conserved metabolic signature of reproductive aging.
- Higher placental levels of these metabolites were associated with higher infant birth weight.
- Aged mice and pigs showed the same decline in placental NAD+ alongside poorer pregnancy outcomes.
- Mechanistic studies showed that CD38 macrophages depleted NAD+ in neighboring stromal cells
- In aged pregnant mice, NR administration or CD38 inhibitor restored placental NAD+, improved fetal growth, and shifted placental gene expression toward a younger profile.
- CD38 degraded NMN outside the cell, blocking its ability to elevate NAD+ levels. Previously published research shows that NR inhibits CD38, suggesting NR may be more effective in tissues where CD38 activity is high (Kao et al., 2024).
Relevance
While additional clinical research is needed to confirm these findings, this study shows that CD38 is a key contributor to age-related NAD+ decline in placental tissues and that, unlike NMN, NR is not consumed by CD38 outside the cell.
Additional insights on this study can be found on AboutNAD, at www.aboutNAD.
This preclinical study adds to a growing body of preclinical and ex vivo evidence examining NR across reproductive endpoints, including oocyte quality in aged animals, ovarian function in models of polycystic ovary syndrome, placental function in models of preeclampsia, fetal growth under metabolic and oxygen stress, semen quality, and lactation and offspring development, as demonstrated by Table 1 below.
For additional insights, read “Placental NAD+ Declines with Maternal Age: What New Research Reveals About CD38, NR, and NMN” at www.aboutNAD.com.
Table 1. Preclinical and ex vivo research on NR and reproductive endpoints:
Human Ex Vivo
Publication
Intervention
Objective
Key Outcomes
Wang et al., 2021
NAD+ Deficiency and Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Granulosa Cells of Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate the relationship between NAD+ and inflammation in polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) patients. PCOS is an endocrine disorder characterized by ovulation dysfunction. Granulosa cells (GCs) support and create the microenvironment necessary for oocyte (egg cell) development.
In the GCs of PCOS patients, NAD+ levels were decreased, accompanied by increased inflammation, oxidative stress, and mitochondrial dysfunction.
NR administration restored NAD+ levels, reduced oxidative stress, and improved mitochondrial function in GCs.
Clinical Studies
Publication
Intervention
Objective
Key Outcomes
Huang et al., 2025
NAD+ Repletion Enhances Mammary Lactogenesis and Improves Offspring Development in a Sow Model
Nicotinamide Riboside
To evaluate the impact of NAD+ metabolism, through NR supplementation, on lactation in sows.
NR improved the litter’s weaning weight while reducing hypothermia and gut barrier dysfunction.
NR improved mammary and milk NAD+ levels, milk yield, mitochondrial number and biogenesis, size of the milk-producing spaces (alveolar lumen area) in the mammary gland, and fat and carbohydrate metabolism.
Huang et al., 2026
Effects of Nicotinamide Riboside Supplementation During Late Gestation and Lactation on Sow Performance, Milk Metabolome, and Gut Microbiome
Nicotinamide Riboside
To evaluate the effects of NR supplementation during late gestation and lactation on sow performance, milk composition, and the gut microbiome of sows and their offspring.
NR supplementation shortened the duration of giving birth and reduced the number of late-gestation mummies while tending to reduce fetal growth restriction.
NR improved litter weaning weight and average daily gain, while tending to produce more consistent birth weights within litters.
In sows, NR improved antioxidant and inflammation biomarkers, while increasing estimated milk production and levels of protein, fat, NAD+, and related metabolites in milk.
Certain potentially beneficial gut bacteria were enriched in NR-supplemented sows and their offspring.
Preclinical Studies
Publication
Intervention
Objective
Key Outcomes
Ear et al., 2019
Maternal Nicotinamide Riboside Enhances Postpartum Weight Loss, Juvenile Offspring Development, and Neurogenesis of Adult Offspring
Niagen® Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate whether postpartum might dysregulate maternal NAD+ and whether increasing systemic NAD+ with NR supplementation could benefit rodent mothers and their offspring.
Yang et al., 2020
Increasing Ovarian NAD+ Levels Improve Mitochondrial Functions and Reverse Ovarian Aging
Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate whether NR supplementation in aged mice could increase ovarian NAD+ levels in the context of age-dependent decreases in ovarian fertility.
Li et al., 2022
Nicotinamide Riboside Supplementation Ameliorated Postovulatory Oocyte Quality Decline
Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate the effects of NR treatment on maintaining mouse oocyte quality in vitro.
Yang et al., 2022
Metabolic and Epigenetic Dysfunctions Underlie the Arrest of In Vitro Fertilized Human Embryos in a Senescent-Like State
Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate why many human embryos halt developing during in vitro fertilization (IVF) and to explore possible treatments to prevent this, such as NR treatment.
Lee et al., 2023
Dietary Supplementation with Nicotinamide Riboside Improves Fetal Growth Under Hypoglycemia
Nicotinamide Riboside
To assess the protective effects of NR supplementation on gestational hypoglycemia in female mice. Gestational hypoglycemia occurs when a woman develops low blood sugar during pregnancy.
Li et al., 2023
Characterization of Long-Term Ex Vivo Expansion of Tree Shrew Spermatogonial Stem Cells
Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate the effects of repeated cell culture transfer on the sperm-producing capabilities of the spermatogonial stem cells of tree shrews, and assess the potential protective effects of boosting NAD+ through treatment with NR. Tree shrews, closely related to primates, offer a valuable model for studying human-relevant spermatogenesis processes.
Ni et al., 2023
BNC1 Deficiency Induces Mitochondrial Dysfunction-Triggered Spermatogonia Apoptosis Through the CREB/SIRT1/FOXO3 Pathway: The Therapeutic Potential of Nicotinamide Riboside and Metformin
Nicotinamide Riboside
To assess the therapeutic potential of NR and metformin administration in ameliorating spermatogenic failure and subfertility in mice with a Basonuclin 1 (BNC1) gene mutation, which is linked to subfertility in males and females.
Selli et al., 2023
Nicotinamide Riboside Preserves Ovarian Injury in Experimental Sepsis Model in Rats
Nicotinamide Riboside
To assess the protective effects of NR administration on ovarian damage in a rat model of intestinal damage-induced sepsis.
Thompson et al., 2023
Nicotinamide Riboside, an NAD + Precursor, Protects Against Cardiac Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Fetal Guinea Pigs Exposed to Gestational Hypoxia
Niagen® Nicotinamide Riboside
To evaluate whether NR supplementation could reverse mitochondrial dysfunction in fetal guinea pig hearts caused by gestational hypoxia, a condition that reduces oxygen supply to the fetus and disrupts heart and placental mitochondrial function, impairing growth and organ development.
Warren et al., 2023
The NAD Salvage Pathway in Mesenchymal Cells is Indispensable for Skeletal Development in Mice
Niagen® Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate the role of NAD+ in bone development using mice lacking the NAMPT gene in all mesenchymal cells (stem cells that differentiate into bone and cartilage) of the limb, and to assess whether oral NR supplementation during pregnancy can mitigate bone formation defects in offspring.
Yang et al., 2023
Deletion of Enzymes for De Novo NAD+ Biosynthesis Accelerated Ovarian Aging
Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate how reduced NAD+ levels impact ovarian aging and fertility, and whether NR supplementation could enhance fertility and egg quality in middle-aged mice with genetic mutations.
Arslan et al., 2024
Nicotinamide Mononucleotide and Nicotinamide Riboside Reverse Ovarian Aging in Rats Via Rebalancing Mitochondrial Fission and Fusion Mechanisms
Nicotinamide Riboside
&
Nicotinamide Mononucleotide
To evaluate the effectiveness of NR supplementation and nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) administration alone in reversing ovarian aging and improving egg production by restoring mitochondrial function in middle-aged rats.
Jahan et al., 2024
NAD+ Depletion is Central to Placental Dysfunction in an Inflammatory Subclass of Preeclampsia
Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate the role of NAD+ depletion in placental function and inflammation-driven preeclampsia (PE), and to evaluate whether boosting NAD+ with NR administration can mitigate the harmful effects of inflammation in PE, using human placenta, a human placental precursor (trophoblast) cell model of inflammation-driven PE, and a rat model of PE.
Li et al., 2024
The NAD+ Precursor Nicotinamide Riboside Protects Against Postovulatory Aging In Vitro
Nicotinamide Riboside
To determine if NR administration could prevent postovulatory aging (POA) of oocytes during in vitro culture and improve the success rates of artificial reproductive technology (ART). POA is a significant challenge, especially for older women, as it reduces egg quality and lowers the chances of successful pregnancies through ART.
Liu et al., 2024
Maternal Administration of Acetaminophen Affects Meiosis Through its Metabolite NAPQI Targeting SIRT7 in Fetal Oocytes
Nicotinamide Riboside
&
Nicotinamide
To assess the potential effects of maternal administration of acetaminophen on fetal oocyte development in mice and assess the potential of NR and nicotinamide (NAM) supplementation to reverse these adverse effects.
Shen et al., 2025
Nicotinamide Riboside Supplementation Alleviates Heat Stress‐Induced Testicular Damage and Improves Semen Quality in Boars
Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate the impact of heat stress (HS) on testicular NAD+ metabolism and assess the potential of NR supplementation in alleviating HS-induced reductions in sperm quality in boars.
Wei et al., 2025
Nicotinamide Riboside Supplementation Protects Against Maternally Diabetes-Associated Decline in Oocyte Quality
Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate the effects of NR supplementation on diabetes-associated oocyte quality decline in mice.
Xu et al., 2025
Nicotinamide Riboside Supplementation Alleviates Testicular Aging Induced by Disruption of Qprt‐Dependent NAD+ De Novo Synthesis in Mice
Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate the role of NAD+ in sperm production in mice lacking the quinolinate phosphoribosyl transferase (Qprt) gene, which is essential for NAD+ production in spermatocytes (cells in the testes that produce sperm).
Zhu et al., 2025
Nicotinamide Riboside Supplementation Ameliorates Ovarian Dysfunction in a PCOS Mouse Model
Nicotinamide Riboside
To investigate the impact of NR supplementation on ovarian function in a mouse model of PCOS.
Hua et al., 2026
CD38-Activated Macrophages Drive Age-related Placental Senescence by Depleting Nad+ in Decidual Stromal Cells
Nicotinamide
Riboside
To investigate age-related placental senescence across humans, pigs, and mice, focusing on CD38—an NAD+-consuming enzyme whose levels increase with age.
Contacts
Niagen Bioscience Media Contact:
Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations & Partnerships
310.405.5227
kendall.knysch@niagenbio.com
Niagen Bioscience Investor Relations Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
Niagen@kcsa.com
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