Newly Published Data Supports Effective Delivery of DNA-Based Vaccines Using Vaxxas’ High-Density Microarray Patch (HD-MAP) Delivery Technology

Reported Data Supports the Potential Extension of HD-MAP Vaccine Delivery to Oncology Indications

Recently published

The DNA vaccine, owned by private biotechnology company Technovalia, and delivered by Vaxxas’ HD-MAP, generated a significant antibody response in mice against multiple domains of the spike protein antigen encoded in the vaccine payload. The vaccine also produced a more diverse antibody response and greater mucosal immunity when compared to the same vaccine delivered via traditional intramuscular injection using a needle and syringe (N/S).

The vaccine also prompted a robust and diverse cellular immune response, in some cases superior to traditional N/S delivery of the same vaccine.

This new data builds on promising results from recent preclinical work by Vaxxas showing effective HD-MAP delivery of mRNA-based vaccines under a program funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

Beyond infectious diseases, DNA-based vaccines have shown

Vaxxas, a clinical-stage biotechnology company commercializing a novel vaccination platform, today announced the publication of data supporting the effective use of its high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology to deliver nucleic acid-based vaccines in collaboration with The University of Queensland and Technovalia, an Australian vaccine developer.





Vaxxas’ proprietary HD-MAP technology, which delivers a dry formulation of vaccines to the abundant amount of immune cells just below the skin, offers the potential for greater efficacy at lower doses, needle-free vaccination, reduction of refrigerated storage, and self-administration, making it less expensive, more effective and easier to distribute vaccines in the future.

Generated by researchers at The University of Queensland, led by A/Prof. David Muller, the newly published data shows that Vaxxas’ HD-MAPs effectively delivered Technovalia’s DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, encoded for the SARS-COV-2 antigen, to the skin of animals in a preclinical model, resulting in robust antibody and cell-based immune responses.

SARS-CoV-2 continues to be a health burden globally, and requires ongoing management with effective prevention and treatment strategies for reducing the impact of the virus, particularly in those groups identified as higher risk.

The published study showed that the HD-MAP delivered nucleic acid-based vaccine resulted in robust antibody responses, including virus-neutralizing antibodies, in mice, with a more diverse antibody repertoire and greater mucosal immune responses being generated by HD-MAPs compared to an intramuscular N/S injected comparator.

Importantly, A/Prof. Muller and his collaborators reported that HD-MAP vaccination against COVID-19 elicited spike-specific CD4+ T and CD8+ T cell responses, with the number of polyfunctional CD4+ T cells being higher in the HD-MAP group of animals compared to animals vaccinated using traditional N/S-based vaccine delivery.

CD4+ T cells, also known as helper T cells, are particularly important in providing subjects with immune protection against infectious diseases as they help activate CD8 T cells (which kill infected cells) and B cells (which produce antibodies to a targeted antigen). Experts have recognized that effective vaccines often induce strong CD4 T cell responses, which are crucial for the development of a robust and long-lasting immune response, which is essential for protection against diseases.

While to date only one COVID-19 DNA-based vaccine has been approved in India, these vaccines have shown great promise as the next generation of immunotherapeutic agents in cancer treatment, offering a valuable extension of the HD-MAP platform.

“The results of this study were interesting as we demonstrated HD-MAP delivery produced superior polyfunctional T-cells when compared to the needle and syringe delivery,” A/Prof. Muller said. “These T-cells play an important role in the adaptive immune response which is important in fighting disease.”

These new findings build upon prior success by Vaxxas in the development of another nucleic based vaccine, as reported by Vaxxas in January 2025, where the company received approval to advance a CEPI-funded program following promising proof-of-concept results showing excellent thermostability and effective delivery of an mRNA vaccine construct using Vaxxas’ HD-MAP technology.

“We’re very excited by the data generated by A/Prof Muller and his collaborators, including Vaxxas scientists,” said David L. Hoey, Vaxxas CEO and President. “These newly published results provide further proof of the potential benefits of HD-MAP vaccination across a wide range of vaccine types to protect against a wide range of infectious diseases.”

“What’s particularly exciting about these most recent results, is the potential for HD-MAPs to induce a more diverse and effective cellular and mucosal immune response compared to the same vaccine delivered using traditional needle-and-syringe delivery,” Mr. Hoey said. “This is particularly important when focused on respiratory-based infectious diseases, like COVID-19.”

“Beyond that, DNA-vaccines have shown great promise as cancer treatments, something Vaxxas and its collaborators are also evaluating in preclinical studies as a target for HD-MAP delivery. We expect to announce some early positive results from this work in the near future.”

Vaxxas and The University of Queensland were pleased to collaborate with Australian vaccine developer Technovalia on the study, highlighting Australia’s potential as a hub for innovative vaccine development.

“We are excited about the promise of HD-MAP technology in delivering DNA vaccines effectively. This collaboration with other leading Australian organisations highlights our commitment to advancing next-generation vaccines that are safer, more effective, and more accessible,” Laurent Dapremont, CEO of Technovalia said.

About Vaxxas

Vaxxas is a privately held biotechnology company focused on enhancing the performance of existing and next-generation vaccines with its proprietary HD-MAP. Vaxxas is targeting initial applications in infectious diseases and oncology.

Vaxxas’ HD-MAP technology has completed five successful Phase I clinical trials involving over 500 participants with vaccines that address some of the world’s biggest health challenges including COVID-19, flu, and measles and rubella. Vaxxas is currently conducting its first US IND-enabled Phase I clinical study for a pre-pandemic influenza vaccine involving 258 participants, with funding from the United States Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

The company was founded with an initial equity financing led by OneVentures Innovation Fund I with co-investors Brandon Capital Partners and US-based HealthCare Ventures, followed by a further financing led by OneVentures with UQ joining the most recent financing.

About HD-MAP needle-free vaccines

The Vaxxas HD-MAP is made up of thousands of microscopic points attached to a small patch. Each of these micro-projections contains a tiny dose of vaccine in a dried formulation. When applied to the skin, the patch delivers the respective vaccine to the abundant number of immune cells that naturally reside immediately below the skin surface.

HD-MAP vaccine delivery offers many potential benefits over more traditional ways of administering vaccines. For example, the dried form of the vaccine is more stable at higher temperatures than vaccines in liquid formulations, therefore reducing the need for cold-chain storage and distribution.

Vaxxas’ HD-MAPs have proven safe and tolerable in hundreds of trial participants to date and have been shown to induce equal or greater immune responses to injected vaccines at lower doses. Compared with needle and syringe systems, they are also much easier to administer and are likely to have greater acceptability.

Ultimately, HD-MAP patches could enable a future in which vaccine patches could be mailed directly to peoples’ homes, workplaces and schools, avoiding the delay and inconvenience of traditional needle-and-syringe vaccine scheduling and administration.

About A/Prof. Muller’s lab

A/Prof Muller’s lab is part of the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences at the University of Queensland. The work described in this study was funded by an Advance Queensland Fellowship awarded to A/Prof Muller in partnership with Vaxxas and Technovalia.

About Technovalia

Technovalia is an Australian biotechnology company focused on innovative vaccine development. In partnership with BioNet-Asia, a global vaccine developer, Technovalia is developing Pertagen®, a recombinant acellular pertussis vaccine, Covigen, a needle-free COVID-19 DNA-based vaccine, and several mRNA vaccine candidates.

Caution

Vaxxas’ HD-MAP delivered vaccines are under investigation and available only for investigational uses. They are not available anywhere in the world for sale or purchase. As such, Vaxxas makes no claim that the vaccines are reliable, durable, dependable, safe, or effective, and makes no claim that it is superior to any other vaccine or vaccine delivery technology.

