NewAmsterdam Pharma to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data at 93rd EAS Congress

Presentations include new data from BROADWAY and TANDEM Phase 3 clinical trials, demonstrating obicetrapib’s impact on key lipid and lipoprotein biomarkers

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced it will present new clinical and preclinical data highlighting the potential for obicetrapib as a novel, oral, low-dose therapy for hypercholesterolemia, at the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) 93rd Congress, taking place on May 4-7, 2025 in Glasgow, UK.

Late-breaker oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: Fixed-Dose Combination of Obicetrapib and Ezetimibe for LDL-C Reduction: A Phase 3 Randomized Trial

Session Name: Late Breaker Session: Clinical

Oral Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, May 5, 2025, 12:00-12:15 PM BST (7:00-7:15 AM ET)

Location: William Harvey Hall

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Obicetrapib in Patients at High Cardiovascular Risk

Session Name: Late Breaker Session: Clinical

Oral Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, May 5, 2025, 12:15-12:30 PM BST (7:15-7:30 AM ET)

Location: Will Harvey Hall

Additional session details are as follows:

Title: Obicetrapib Reduces Atherosclerosis and Vascular Inflammation, Mainly by Reducing Non-HDL Cholesterol, Improves Lesion Stability and Adds to the Beneficial Effects of Ezetimibe

Session Name: SaaG Session: Emerging Lipid-Lowering Strategies: Mechanisms, Pre-clinical Studies and Outcomes

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, May 5, 2025, 1:58-2:05 PM BST (8:58-9:05 AM ET)

Location: Station 7



Title: Obicetrapib Alone and in Combination with Ezetimibe Increases Reverse Cholesterol Transport and Does Not Affect VLDL Production

Session Name: SaaG Session: Emerging Lipid-Lowering Strategies: Mechanisms, Pre-clinical Studies and Outcomes

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, May 5, 2025, 2:05-2:12 PM BST (9:05-9:12 AM ET)

Location: Station 7

Title: Low-Dose Obicetrapib Significantly Increases Concentrations of Lipophilic Antioxidants, ApoE, and S1P in HDL Subfractions

Session Name: SaaG Session: Lipid Lowering Therapies and Advances in Vascular Therapeutics

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, May 5, 2025, 2:19-2:26 PM BST (9:19-9:26 AM ET)

Location: Station 4

Title: Obicetrapib Significantly Increases Plasma and High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) Levels of Lipophilic Antioxidants

Session Name: SaaG Session: Lipoprotein Dynamics: HDL to Remnants

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, May 5, 2025, 3:17-3:24 PM BST (10:17-10:24 AM ET)

Location: Station 3

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Combination Obicetrapib with Moderate-Dose Statins

Session Name: Poster Networking Sessions

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, May 5 & Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 5:20 - 6:50 PM BST (12:17-1:24 PM ET)

Location: Poster Board #246, Exhibition Hall



Title: Safety and Efficacy of Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein Inhibition: From Genetics to Outcome Trials

Session Name: Workshop: New risk factors for atherosclerotic disease

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 12:20 -12:30 PM BST (7:17-8:24 AM ET)

Location: James Black Hall

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact

Spectrum Science on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Jaryd Leady

P: 1-856-803-7855

jleady@spectrumscience.com

Investor Contact