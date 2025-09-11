New Studies Show Microbubble Ultrasound Contrast Agents Improve Liver Tumor Response to Radiotherapy and Survival

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CEUS--Two new clinical trials show that microbubble ultrasound contrast agents safely and effectively improve liver tumor responses to radiotherapy and patient survival, according to results announced today by Dr. John Eisenbrey, professor of radiology at Thomas Jefferson University, at the 39th annual International Bubble Conference in Chicago.

One study found that patients with aggressive intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) and liver metastasis showed a greater than 50% improvement in tumor response rates, Dr. Eisenbrey said.

The other study looked at patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and found significant improvement on both tumor response and patient survival when radiotherapy embolization was enhanced using a microbubble ultrasound contrast agent and ultrasound.

Standard radioembolization therapy uses glass beads filled with the radioactive isotope yttrium90 (Y-90) distributed via catheter to the tumor.

ICC tumors are typically aggressive and have a poor prognosis, Dr. Eisenbrey said.

Prior studies showed favorable results for CEUS enhanced radiotherapy in patients with breast and head and neck cancer, but these are the first trials showing safety and feasibility for liver cancer.

Standard CEUS utilizes microbubble ultrasound contrast agents (UCAs) to enhance diagnostic ultrasound images, but UCA uses are now expanding to therapy. UCAs do not contain iodine or gadolinium and are not nephrotoxic.

ABOUT ICUS:

The International Contrast Ultrasound Society (ICUS) is a nonprofit medical society dedicated to advancing the safe and medically appropriate use of contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) to improve patient care globally. Membership in ICUS is free of charge and there is no fee for ICUS educational programs, CME credits, newsletters or other resources.

To join ICUS and learn more about CEUS, visit www.icus-society.org and download ICUS CONNECT, the free ICUS mobile app.

