New Report: Investment in Alzheimer’s Research Today Will Yield Health Benefits for the Next Generation of Adults With Down Syndrome

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Boosting research investment into the health and wellbeing of adults with Down syndrome would improve quality-of-life outcomes, reduce the costs of caregiving, and extend lifespans by five years, according to a RAND report commissioned by LuMind IDSC Foundation, the Alliance for Aging Research, BrightFocus Foundation, and the National Down Syndrome Society.

Over the past 50 years, the percentage of the Down syndrome population aged 50 and older quadrupled from about 5% to nearly 20% of the population by 2020. Alzheimer’s disease prevalence is roughly six times higher among adults with Down syndrome aged 65 and older than in the general population.

Analysts developed a multistate population simulation and projection model to study trends in Down syndrome-associated Alzheimer’s disease and the associated impact on caregiving. The report shows that new treatments and solutions discovered through additional research would significantly benefit individuals with Down syndrome, as well as their caregivers, both medically and financially.

“This report illustrates conclusively that early investment in care and treatment will have a meaningful impact on the health, wellness, and longevity of adults with Down syndrome,” said Hampus Hillerstrom, president & CEO of LuMind IDSC. “Not only are the conclusions of this report important to note, but the data itself will be of use to researchers, foundations, and pharmaceutical and biotech companies that may be considering research into the significant medical needs of adults with Down syndrome.”

Impact of Treatments

The report found that treatment innovations reducing the onset of Alzheimer’s disease in the general population could improve health, survival, and caregiving outcomes by as much as 40% over the next 50 years if made available to people with Down syndrome.

There are no specific drugs approved to treat the co-existing conditions of Alzheimer’s disease and Down syndrome. Clinical trials for newly approved anti-amyloid drugs Leqembi (lecanemab) and Kisunla (donanemab) did not include anyone with Down syndrome, so researchers and doctors still do not know if anti-amyloid drugs are safe for people with Down syndrome to use. (In 2024, Eli Lilly confirmed that the company plans to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the safety of Kisunla in people with Down syndrome).

In the researchers’ analysis, effective treatments resulted in extended longevity and five additional years of good health without Alzheimer’s disease.

Reducing Caregiving Challenges

Caregiving for people with Down syndrome aged 45 or older is estimated to require 35,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) hours per year, an estimated annual cost of about $1 billion. The report estimated that caregiver hours for adults with Down syndrome after an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis would be reduced by 40% if investments are made now in research for Down syndrome-associated Alzheimer’s disease.

The authors recommend that future Alzheimer’s treatment approvals include Down syndrome-associated Alzheimer’s disease, which requires the inclusion of individuals with Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease in clinical trials. They also emphasize the importance of clinician education that addresses the use of these treatments for patients with Down syndrome-associated Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, they advocate for clinician and caregiver education that emphasizes timely detection of Alzheimer’s disease among individuals with Down syndrome, along with initiatives to improve early detection of treatable Alzheimer’s disease among those with Down syndrome-associated Alzheimer’s disease.

Read the full RAND report, Modeling the Impact of Research Investment on Down Syndrome-Associated Alzheimer’s Disease, or view a three-page summary.

