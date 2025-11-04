New Novartis data at ASN Kidney Week and AHA Scientific Sessions demonstrate momentum of broad CRM portfolio and pipeline

Fabhalta and Vanrafia Phase III analyses, Fabhalta real-world treatment pattern data, and zigakibart Phase I/II trial showcase strength of IgA nephropathy (IgAN) portfolio





C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) studies add to body of evidence of Fabhalta long-term safety and efficacy profile in native and post-transplant disease recurrence patients





V-INCEPTION analyses highlight Leqvio adherence and goal attainment data when initiated early in post-acute coronary syndrome patients





Lp(a) data underscore importance of early detection of this independent CVD risk factor in premature ASCVD patients and potential benefit of Lp(a)-targeted therapies





Basel, November 4, 2025 – Novartis will present new data from 33 abstracts across its Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolic (CRM) disease portfolio at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston, Texas and American Heart Association's (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana, advancing scientific insight into these critical disease areas.



“Novartis will present a broad range of data at ASN and AHA demonstrating innovation and commitment to advancing therapies that address root causes of heart and kidney conditions,” said Ruchira Glaser, M.D., Global Head, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Development Unit, Novartis. "Studies on both our approved and investigational therapies in these closely connected therapeutic areas reflect our longstanding dedication to deliver meaningful solutions for patients living with some of the rarest to most prevalent CRM diseases worldwide.”



Key highlights of data accepted by ASN include:

Abstract Title

Abstract Number/Presentation Details Fabhalta® (iptacopan) Efficacy and Safety of Iptacopan in Patients (Pts) from East Asia with IgAN: Interim Results from the Phase 3 APPLAUSE-IgAN Trial

Abstract #PO0811

Poster Presentation

November 7, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT Early Insights into Characteristics and Treatment Patterns of US Patients (Pts) with IgAN Who Were Prescribed Iptacopan: The APPRISE-IgAN Data Platform

Abstract #PO0771

Poster Presentation

November 8, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT Efficacy and Safety of Iptacopan in Patients with C3 Glomerulopathy: C3G Extension Trial Interim Results from the Phase 3 APPEAR-C3G Patients

Abstract #PO0838

Poster Presentation

November 7, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT Update to the Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Iptacopan in C3 Glomerulopathy: 39-Month Phase 2 Extension Study Data

Abstract #PO0837

Poster Presentation

November 7, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT Iptacopan Treatment in Patients with C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G): 12-Month Results from the Early Access Program

Abstract #PO0811

Poster Presentation

November 8, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT Vanrafia® (atrasentan) Renin-Angiotensin System Inhibitor (RASi) Use and Atrasentan in IgAN: Post Hoc Analysis from the ALIGN Trial

Abstract #PO0827

Poster Presentation

November 7, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT Efficacy and Safety of Atrasentan in Patients (Pts) with IgAN from East (E) Asia: Phase 3 ALIGN Interim Data

Abstract #OR034

Oral Presentation

November 7, 5:30 – 5:40 PM CT Zigakibart Long-Term Stabilization of Kidney Function Regardless of Baseline eGFR and Urine Protein-to-Creatinine Ratio (UPCR) in Patients with IgAN: Subgroup Analyses from the Phase 1/2 Trial of Zigakibart

Abstract #PO0814

Poster Presentation

November 7, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT SHIFT: A Kidney Biopsy Study in Adults with IgAN Treated with Zigakibart

Abstract #INFO18

Informational Poster

November 7, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT Farabursen Farabursen Increases Urinary Polycystin-1 and Polycystin-2 and Reduces Height-Adjusted Total Kidney Volume Growth in Patients with ADPKD

Abstract #OR089

Oral Presentation

November 8, 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM CT



Key highlights of data accepted by AHA include:

Abstract Title

Abstract Number/Presentation Details Leqvio® (inclisiran)* Effect Of Inclisiran-based Treatment Strategy, In Combination With Individually Optimized Statin Therapy, On Quality Of Life And Muscle-related Pain vs. Standard of Care: Exploratory Outcomes From The VICTORION-Difference Study

Abstract #MP1723

Moderated Digital Poster Presentation

November 9, 12:25 PM – 12:30 PM CT VICTORION-INCEPTION: Adherence and Goal Attainment Data Support the Addition of Inclisiran to Background Lipid-Lowering Therapy as a Lipid Management Strategy Post-Acute Coronary Syndrome

Abstract #MP1492

Moderated Digital Poster Presentation

November 9, 10:18 AM – 10:23 AM CT VICTORION-INCEPTION: Consistent Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Lowering With Inclisiran Following Acute Coronary Syndrome Independent of Index Lipid-Lowering Therapy

Abstract #Mo2111

Poster Presentation

November 10, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CT Primary Results of the VICTORION-NOVEL (LDL-C maNagement PrOgram in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Patients with Elevated LDL-C) Lipid Optimization Multicenter Implementation Trial

Abstract #MP2380

Moderated Digital Poster Presentation

November 10, 1:59 PM – 2:04 PM CT Lipoprotein(a) Overcoming Barriers For Research Participation In Minority Patients In Lp(a)FRONTIERS EXPANSION: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Study To Evaluate Efficacy And Safety Of Pelacarsen In U.S. Black And Hispanic Patients with Elevated Lp(a) And Established ASCVD



Abstract #MP913

Moderated Digital Poster Presentation

November 8, 1:45 PM – 1:50 PM CT Elevated Lipoprotein(a) Is Independently Associated With Greater Infarct Size, Especially in Premature Atherosclerosis

Abstract #MP376

Moderated Digital Poster Presentation

November 8, 9:50 AM – 9:55 AM CT Impact of Elevated Lipoprotein(a) on Cardiovascular Events in Patients with premature ASCVD: A Nationally Representative Sample of US Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial Enrollees

Abstract #MP2201

Moderated Digital Poster Presentation

November 10, 2:20 PM – 2:25 PM CT Pacibekitug** A Phase 2 Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Monthly or Quarterly Subcutaneous Administration of the Interleukin-6 Inhibitor Pacibekitug in Patients With Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein and Chronic Kidney Disease: 90-Day Analyses from TRANQUILITY

Abstract # MP1719

Moderated Digital Poster Presentation

November 9, 11:57 AM – 12:02 PM CT



Product Information

Novartis in cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic disease

Novartis is redefining how the world tackles cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic (CRM) conditions because interconnected diseases require interconnected thinking. We are continuing our 40-year legacy in both cardiovascular (CV) and renal with our bold science, robust portfolio, and growing pipeline. In cardiovascular care, we envision a world with no preventable CV deaths and are using cutting-edge science and technology in our mission to ensure no heart is lost too soon. In kidney disease, we are building on our groundbreaking work that began in transplant, with an expanding portfolio of medicines that target the underlying causes of disease, starting with kidney conditions that have significant unmet need. Together, we are breaking boundaries – to transform outcomes, improve lives, and build a better world for people with CRM diseases.



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” “pipeline,” “launch,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.



Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.



*Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Leqvio under a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a leader in RNAi therapeutics.



**Complementing its cardiovascular pipeline, Novartis recently acquired Tourmaline Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pacibekitug, a Phase III-ready anti-IL-6monoclonal antibody for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

# # #