New Local Data in GSK and IQVIA’s Vaccine Track Supports Smarter Public Health Action at the Community Level

New analysis of metro-area data reveals wide variation in adult vaccination trends across the US and points to opportunities for local action

Originally launched in 2022, Vaccine Track remains the only publicly accessible source for month-by-month immunization trends across a variety of adult vaccines, enabling analyses that could uncover possible drivers

Vaccine Track can help public health organizations and providers identify gaps and better target their efforts

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdultVaccination--GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced a major update to Vaccine Track, a first-of-its-kind, interactive public data tool for tracking adult immunization activity in the US. Users can now explore vaccination trends across 387 different metro areas* to get insights on adult immunization at the local level. Vaccine Track now also includes a full decade of data, providing a longer look at adult vaccination trends over time. Previously, the site focused on state and national data from 2019 onward. New month-by-month and geographic data are added to the site each quarter.

Vaccine-preventable diseases impose a significant economic and health burden. In the US alone, they cost up to $9 billion annually in direct medical costs and productivity losses—80% of which is linked to unvaccinated adults.1 The most recent Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) data indicated that less than a quarter of US adults were up to date on all their recommended vaccinations as of 2022.2

Leonard Friedland, VP and Director, Scientific Affairs and Public Health, Vaccines, GSK, said: “By adding metro-level data, Vaccine Track makes it clear where adult vaccination is seeing progress and where barriers persist. These insights could help guide public health partners on where to focus their attention so that all Americans have the opportunity to access vaccines and make informed decisions about their health.”

The new metro-level data launches alongside Vaccine Track’s Q1 2025 insights, which reveal wide variation in adult vaccination across communities. While most metro areas experienced increases in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024, approximately one in five experienced a decline, indicating opportunities to explore the reasons behind this divergence.

Delving into demographic, policy and healthcare delivery differences across metro areas could potentially help uncover the specific drivers behind adult vaccination trends. The ultimate goal is to support public health stakeholders aiming to increase vaccine uptake.

To explore the tool, view the latest insights and subscribe to quarterly email updates, visit www.vaccinetrack.com.

*Vaccine Track defines metro areas according to the US Census Bureau’s concept of Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), which group cities and surrounding counties with a high degree of social and economic integration. The tool also contains data from less populated areas that don't fall into an established metro area.

About Vaccine Track

Originally launched in 2022, Vaccine Track is the first and only comprehensive public data tool designed to provide insights into adult vaccination trends across the US. Its mission is to empower public health leaders, policymakers, providers and individuals with transparent, up-to-date data that can inform immunization decisions and promote healthier communities.

With its intuitive, interactive dashboards, Vaccine Track enables users to explore geographic and month-by-month trends across different vaccine types, demographics, payers and points of access. New data and insights are added to the site quarterly.

Vaccine Track measures vaccinations in the form of medical and pharmacy claims for adults ages 19 and older for all tracked vaccines, but it's important to recognize that not all vaccines are indicated or recommended for all adults. GSK does not promote or endorse the use of any vaccine beyond its FDA-approved indication(s) or CDC recommendations. Patients should consult with their health care provider about what vaccines they may need.

Vaccine Track is open to public and private stakeholders, welcoming the opportunity to potentially integrate and host additional data and viewpoints on adult vaccination trends. Data integration is subject to a Data Licensing Agreement.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the “Risk Factors” section in GSK’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024, and GSK’s Q2 Results for 2025.

Registered in England & Wales:

No. 3888792

Registered Office:

79 New Oxford Street

London

WC1A 1DG

References

1 Ozawa S, et al. Modeling the economic burden of adult vaccine-preventable diseases in the United States. Health Affairs. 2016 Nov 1;35(11):2124-32. 2 CDC. Vaccination Coverage among Adults in the United States, National Health Interview Survey, 2022. October 4, 2024. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/adultvaxview/publications-resources/adult-vaccination-coverage-2022.html

GSK inquiries

Media:

Kathleen Quinn

+1 202 603 5003

(Washington DC)

Alison Hunt

+1 540 742 3391

(Washington DC)

Investor Relations:

Jeff McLaughlin

+1 215 751 7002

(Philadelphia)

Frannie DeFranco

+1 215 751 3126

(Philadelphia)